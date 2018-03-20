Updated: Wanted – Armed and dangerous suspect; South Jordan Police offer $1,000 reward

Pictured is Salvador Valdez, wanted for questioning by South Jordan police, photo dates and locations not specified | Photos courtesy of South Jordan Police Department, St. George News

SOUTH JORDAN — The South Jordan Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating Salvador Valdez, who is allegedly responsible for assaulting his ex-girlfriend and a witness with a baseball bat on March 9 at a Sizzler restaurant in South Jordan.

Valdez is described as a Hispanic male, 6 feet tall, 190 pounds with a goatee. Valdez also has a Denver Broncos tattoo on his upper right arm.

“She (his ex-girlfriend) had a stalking injunction against him,” South Jordan Police Lt. Matt Pennington told St. George News. “He’s a pretty dangerous individual when it comes to her. We’ve put a safety plan in place and done some things on her end that we can do, but we’d really like to track him down and get him off the street.”

Pennington said he’s not sure where Valdez is right now, so he’s sending out the information statewide.

“Unfortunately, we’ve got a wide enough gap that he could be almost anywhere at this point,” he said. “We’ve done what we can investigative-wise to to try and track him down to very little success so we’re hoping someone recognizes him or may know where he is, and the money will entice them to come forward.”

The South Jordan Police Department is offering a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to Valdez’s arrest. Valdez may be armed and is considered dangerous. If you see Valdez please do not approach him and contact the South Jordan police at 801-446-4357 or your local police department.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

UPDATED March 20 11:40 a.m. to include comments from the South Jordan Police Department.

