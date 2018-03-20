May 11, 1945 — March 18, 2018

Michael Gordon Smith, 72, passed away on March 18, 2018, at his home in Hurricane surrounded by longtime friends. He was a life-long Episcopalian.

Mike was born in Ogden in 1945, the son of Gordon Smith and Marie Rowe. Along with his younger siblings, Larry and Cheryl, Mike spent time not only in Utah but also lived as a child overseas in Japan where his father was stationed.

Mike carried on the family military tradition (somewhat to his father’s surprise and disbelief) by joining the United States Marine Corps, where he served until his honorable discharge as staff sergeant.

After graduating with a degree in botany from Weber State University, Mike continued to support his country in civilian life, working in the engineering department with the Veteran’s Administration in Colorado and later relocating back to Utah with his wife, Barbara, and children, Sean and Stephen.

Mike was given a renewed lease on life in 1998 when he received a heart transplant at LDS Hospital. He received exceptional care from the transplant unit at Intermountain Medical Center. He was well loved by the staff and was looked upon as a model transplant patient due to his health and 20 years living with a transplanted heart.

Mike lived the rest of his life in his true home in Southern Utah, where he enjoyed his time spent fishing, hiking, as a skilled watercolor artist and serving as Senior Warden at Grace Episcopal Church.

Mike is survived by his son Stephen and daughter-in-law Michelle, along with many, many friends that Mike cherished as family.

In lieu of flowers, donations on Mike’s behalf are appreciated to the Southern Utah Wilderness Association, Best Friends Animal Society or Intermountain Foundation.

Celebration of life

Mike’s life will be celebrated on Friday, March 23, at 2 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 1072 E. 900 South, St. George.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Metcalf Mortuary online.