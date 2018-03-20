March 10, 1945 — March 13, 2018

Jerry Courter Reid, 73, husband, father, brother, uncle and son, passed away peacefully in his home on March 13, 2018. He was born as a mirror imaged twin on March 10, 1945, in El Cajon, California, to Ray and Jean Reid. He was raised and lived in Whittier, California.

Jerry married his first wife April May and had three daughters. He later moved to Washington, Utah to be closer to his twin brother Larry. This is where he met the love of his life Carolyn Burrola and they married on December 31, 1984 and for a second time November 1, 1987 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He stepped in and helped raise her 2 sons. Jerry and Carolyn were also sealed in the Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on November 1, 2011.

Jerry graduated from Whittier High School in 1963. He was raised LDS and attended church. He worked in Las Vegas as a truck driver for many years and also worked in construction. Jerry loved classic cars and had just purchased one that is being rebuilt. He enjoyed working on cars, riding four wheelers, camping, target shooting and going out to eat.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Carolyn Reid; twin brother, Larry Reid; daughters: Melita Ledesma and Leisa Harris; sons: Sammy (Lori) Burrola, and Jason (Chanel) Gore; six grandchildren: Justin Reid, Desirae & Anthony Ledesma, Ashlee Reeves, Alisia Burrola and Kylah Gore; two great grandchildren: Cash & Everly Reeves; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Jean Reid; first wife April Reid; daughter, Bonnie Jean Reid,; grandson, Ryan Reid; and nephew, David Reid.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Friday, March 23, 2018, at 11 a.m. at the Washington LDS Stake Center, 446 E. Mangum Road, Washington, Utah.

A visitation will be held Friday, prior to services, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the church.

Interment will be in the Washington City Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Metcalf Mortuary online.