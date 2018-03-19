Driver forgets to look left while turning left, causing rush-hour crash

ST. GEORGE — A driver who police say forgot to look left while making a left turn into rush-hour traffic Monday caused another vehicle to smash into his car.

A man driving a Chevrolet Avalanche pulled out of a Maverik gas station in front of a woman driving a Toyota Prius southbound on Mall Drive at about 4 p.m. Monday, causing a collision with extensive damage to both cars, said St. George Police officer Dave McDaniel. The front windshield of the Prius shattered and airbags were deployed.

“The Avalanche was sitting here waiting to make a left turn out and actually didn’t look back to his left before he exited the parking lot,” McDaniel said. “He pulled out right in front of her.”

Both vehicles were towed from the scene. A Gold Cross ambulance responded to the scene, but there were no injuries other than minor “soreness from the airbags and seatbelts,” McDaniel said. The driver of the Avalanche received a citation for failure to yield.

St. George Fire Department also responded to the scene.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

