Dinner and a concert anyone? Schumann’s classical fairy tales will come to life in Kayenta

ST. GEORGE — Classical music lovers will revel in the live performance Saturday by Jason Bonham on viola and Voltaire Verzosa on piano bringing the “Märchenbilder,” or fairy-tale pictures, of composer Robert Schumann to life. The concert will also feature “Violin Sonata” by composer Cesar Franck’s and “Viola da Gamba” Sonata No. 1 by composer Johann Sebastian Bach.

The program begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Center for the Arts at Kayenta. Tickets costs $25 each.

Those attending will also have the option to enjoy a special treat to satisfy their appetites: A gourmet barbecue buffet dinner served by Harmon’s cooking school for an additional $25.

Jason Bonham, viola

Bonham is also known as a recitalist, chamber musician, orchestral musician and educator. Currently, he is the principal violist with the Las Vegas Philharmonic and serves on the viola faculty at University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Bonham has performed with many of the country’s prestigious orchestras including the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra and the Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra.

Voltaire Verzosa, piano

Verzosa received his degree in piano performance from the University of Montana and his Master of Music in voice performance from the University of Colorado. He pursued further studies in piano at the Eastman School of Music and at the Dorothy Taubman Summer Institute. Currently he holds the post of principal pianist for the Las Vegas Philharmonic. Also in demand as a collaborative pianist, Verzosa coaches classical vocal repertoire. He has also served as musical director for several local productions in musical theater.

Available dinner service

Chefs from Harmons promise to prepare state-of-the-art cuisine for the buffet dinner. It will be served in the Center for the Arts studio at 6:30 p.m. Those interested in the dinner must purchase the buffet dinner option at least a day in advance when purchasing their concert tickets.

Event details

What: Classical music performance by Jason Bonham on viola and Voltaire Verzosa on piano.

When: Saturday, March 24, at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Kayenta Center for the Arts, 881 Coyote Gulch Ct, Ivins

Details: Concert tickets: $25. Concert and dinner $50 Buy tickets by clicking here

