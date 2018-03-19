Aug. 21, 1990 — March 15, 2018

Russell James Hammon, loving son of Daniel Phillip Hammon and Tina Marie (Bronson) Hammon, passed away on March 15, 2018, in Hildale, Utah, at the age of 28. He was born on Aug. 21, 1990, in Salt Lake City, was raised in Colorado City, Arizona, and attended the Colorado City schools.

Russell was an excellent craftsman at drywall and tile. His hobbies included: guitar, art and games with his favorite nephew. He lived in St. George but spent a few years in Alaska and traveled to other states for work. He had a fun sense of humor and loved the little children. With a big, soft heart he was always willing to serve others and touched many people over his short life.

Russell is survived by his father, Daniel; stepmothers Leonora and Jeanette; his siblings Danielle, Tineise, Charlyse, Quinette, Phillip and Bethany, Nathan, Clara, Delsin and Shiana; stepsiblings Denise, Stephany, Vernon, Kimberly and Jamie; as well as dozens of loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral services

Funeral services in memory of Russell will be held for family and close friends on Wednesday, March 21, at 1 p.m. in the Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George.

Viewings will be at Spilsbury Mortuary on Tuesday, March 20, from 6-8 p.m. and Wednesday, March 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., prior to services.

Graveside services will be held Thursday, March 22, at 2 p.m. in the Taylorsville Cemetery, 4500 S. Redwood Road, Taylorsville.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.