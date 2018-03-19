Public invited to meetings to discuss Lake Powell Pipeline

Stock image, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — The Executive Water Finance Board, created in 2017 by Gov. Gary R. Herbert to review the fiscal and economic implications of state water projects, will hold meetings in St. George to review and collect public input on the financial and economic aspects of the Lake Powell Pipeline project.

The first meeting will be held Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at Dixie High School, and the second meeting will be Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Washington County Water Conservancy District.

The Lake Powell Pipeline is a water-delivery project that could transport more than 84,000 acre feet of water per year from Lake Powell to Washington and Kane counties. The meetings will cover the status of the project, financial issues, population projections and existing water usage. Residents unable to attend in person can submit a comment online.

Event details

What: Public meetings for the Lake Powell Pipeline project.

When: Thursday, March 22, from 6-8 p.m. and Friday, March 23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Thursday: Dixie High School, Lecture Hall 100, 350 E 700 South, St George. Friday: Washington County Water Conservancy District, 533 E. Waterworks Drive, St. George.

