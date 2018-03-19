Do you have thoughts on visitor services at Glen Canyon? Here’s how you can make your voice heard

Park visitors enjoy Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, date not specified | Photo courtesy of the National Park Service, St. George News

PAGE, Ariz. — Glen Canyon National Recreation Area is now accepting public comments regarding visitor services to help inform new concession contracts for the uplake, downlake and possibly Lees Ferry districts.

“We are taking this extra step and asking for public comments now because we want to hear from folks at the beginning of the process,” Superintendent William Shott said. “This is an opportunity for anyone interested to offer options as we look at a blank slate for new visitor service contracts for the park.”

The existing visitor service contracts for those areas expired and are operating under annual extensions until new contracts can be set in place. Comments will be accepted through April 27 at 5 p.m. and can be submitted here.

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area administers a concessions program to provide visitor services within the park. Concession contracts currently provide for water-based services, lodging, campgrounds, restaurant/food and tour services.

Over the past few years, visitation trends and demand for land-based recreational opportunities have increased. With two of the larger contracts needing renewal, the park has an opportunity to restructure contracts in such a way as to address increased visitation and changing visitor use and to increase efficiency in managing contracts. Suggestions for visitor services at Lees Ferry are also welcome.

Comments submitted by the public that would be particularly useful would include topics such as the following:

Changes to the required and authorized services provided (reducing, changing or increasing services to customers).

Separating contracts by geographical location, creating one large contract or a combination of the two.

Reducing operating contract locations or increasing operating contract locations.

Separating contracts by service type (hotel services, marina services and campgrounds).

Economic considerations.

Local business opportunity considerations.

Other considerations.

This public comment opportunity is not part of a formal environmental planning and compliance process and is not legally mandated. The park feels that the public can provide valuable insight, perspective and ideas to assist in developing contracts that provide needed visitor services.

In situations where proposals include significant changes to an area or would result in additional development, the park will provide further public comment opportunities as part of the formal environmental review process.

