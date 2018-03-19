Candidates line up for 2018 federal, state and county races

Written by Mori Kessler
March 19, 2018
St. George residents vote early in the 2016 general election, St. George, Utah, Nov. 4, 2016 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – Once again a plethora of candidates have filed to run for federal, state and county offices.

In this file photo, U.S. Senate hopeful Mitt Romney poses for a photo with a Dixie State University student during a “meet and greet” session on the DSU campus, St. George, Utah, March 5, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

On the federal and state level, the majority of the races have two or more contenders vying for the coveted position of a retiring lawmaker, or seek to retain their office against challengers wanting to place them.

The fight for the Senate seat of retiring Sen. Orrin Hatch has by far the most candidates filed as 19, including former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney and St. George attorney Larry Meyers, contend to be Utah’s next senator.

Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, has filed for re-election as the representative of Utah’s 2nd Congressional District and faces challenges from two other Republicans, including St. George resident Mary Burkett, as well as two Democrats and two third-party candidates.

In state legislative races representing Southern Utah, the only race that has no challenger, according to Utah Elections Office, is House District 62. Rep. Travis Seegmiller, R-St. George, is the sole candidate.

Seegmiller filed to seek election for the position he was appointed to by District 62 delegates in the wake of former Rep. Jon Stanard’s abrupt resignation earlier this year.

In this file photo, U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart speaks at the Washington County GOP Lincoln Day Breakfast, St. George, Utah, Feb. 17, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

Statewide, 119 Utah Democrats filed for 95 seats.

“This is an unprecedented number of candidates,” Utah Democratic Party officials said in a statement Thursday. “More than half of the candidates are women, people of color, and young people. The future of Utah is one where local representation is a priority instead of special projects and message bills.”

Of the eight legislative races in Southern Utah this year, four included Democratic challengers. Those are the races for House districts 68, 71 and 72 and Senate District 28.

As for state races in Iron and Washington counties, some incumbents are stepping down from office while others are running unopposed. With the exception of the county school board races that are nonpartisan, no Democrats are running in the county races.

In Iron County, Sheriff Mark Gower announced he won’t be seeking re-election, opening the way for four contenders to seek the position of the county’s top law enforcement officer. While the incumbents in some races are running unopposed, the majority will face challenges from within their own party.

With the exception of a Washington County Commission seat and a Washington County School Board seat, candidates who filed in several of the county’s races are running unopposed. Commissioner Zachary Renstrom has not filed to run for re-election, leaving four Republicans to contend. Among them is former St. George City Council member Gil Almquist, who previously ran for the County Commission in 2016.

List of candidates filed to federal, state and county races

In this file photo, U.S. Senate candidate Larry Meyers speaks during Iron County Republican Party’s Lincoln Day dinner, Cedar City, Utah, Feb. 22, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News/Cedar City News

United States Senate

  • Larry Meyers – Republican
  • Mitt Romney – Republican
  • Samuel B. Parker – Republican
  • Loy Brunson – Republican
  • Mike Kennedy – Republican
  • Tim Jimenez – Republican
  • Torrey Jenkins – Republican
  • Stoney Fonua – Republican
  • Alicia Colvin – Republican
  • Abe Lincoln Brian Jenkins – Republican
  • Joshua C. Lee – Republican
  • Jeremy Lewis Friedbaum – Republican
  • Jenny Wilson – Democratic
  • Jeff Dransfield – Democratic
  • Mitchell Vice – Democratic
  • Larry Livingston – Democratic
  • Reed C. Mccandless – Independent American
  • Tim Aalders – Constitution
  • Craig R. Bowden – Libertarian

U.S. House of Representatives

  • Chris Stewart – Republican
  • Mary Burkett – Republican
  • Ken Clark – Republican
  • Shireen Ghorbani – Democratic
  • Randy Hopkins – Democratic
  • Jan Garbett – United Utah
  • Jeffrey Whipple – Libertarian
In this file photo, Utah State Sen. Evan Vickers speaks during Dixie State University’s Veterans Day ceremony, St. George, Utah, Nov. 10, 2017 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

Utah Senate

Senate District 28

  • Evan J. Vickers – Republican – Incumbent
  • Mark Chambers – Democratic

Utah House of Representatives

House District 62

  • Travis M. Seegmiller – Republican – Incumbent

House District 68

  • Merrill Nelson – Republican – Incumbent
  • Merle Travis Wall – Democratic
  • Warren Rogers – Independent American
  • Denyse Housley Cox – Libertarian
  • Kirk D Pearson – Constitution

House District 71

  • Mark S. Borowiak – Republican
  • Brad Last – Republican – Incumbent
  • Chuck Goode – Democratic

House District 72

  • Rex P Shipp – Republican
  • Zeno B. Parry – Democratic
  • Barry Evan Short – Libertarian
In this file photo, San Juan County Commissioner Phil Lyman speaks at a news conference at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City, Dec. 19, 2016. He is running for the Utah House of Representatives seat that opened up with the retirement of Mike Noel. | Associated Press photo by Rick Bowmer, St. George News

House District 73

  • Kelly Stowell – Republican
  • Phil Lyman – Republican
  • Marsha M Holland – Unaffiliated

House District 74

  • V. Lowry Snow – Republican – Incumbent
  • Daniel Holloway – Libertarian

House District 75

  • Walt Brooks – Republican – Incumbent
  • Keith R. Kelsch – Independent American
  • Michael A Gardner – Libertarian

Iron County

County Commission

Seat A

  • Michael Bleak – Republican – Incumbent
  • Fred C. Rowley – Republican

Seat B

  • Sam Brower – Republican
  • Paul Cozzens – Republican
  • Jennie Hendricks – Republican
  • Michelle Jorgenson – Republican
  • Stuart E. Bunker – Republican
In this file photo, Scott Garrett speaks to Cedar City News/St. George News after the trial of Grant Louis Biedermann, Cedar City, Utah, June 15, 2016 | Photo by Mike Cole, Cedar City News/St. George News

County Attorney

  • Scott Gerratt – Republican – Incumbent
  • Matthew Calling – Republican
  • Chad Dotson – Republican
  • Scott Burns – Republican

County Clerk

  • Jon Whittaker – Republican – Incumbent

County Auditor

  • Dan Jessen – Republican – Incumbent

County Sheriff

  • Caleb Anderson – Republican
  • Kenneth K. Carpenter – Republican
  • David Evans – Republican
  • Del Schlosser – Republican

School Board – non-partisan race

Seat 4

  • Michelle Lambert

Seat 5

  • Harold Haynie
  • Dale M. Brinkerhoff

Washington County

County Commission

In this file photo, Gil Almquist speaks at the 2016 Washington County Republican nominating convention, Hurricane, Utah, April 16, 2016 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

Seat A

  • Gil Almquist – Republican
  • Slade Wilson – Republican
  • Robert E. Ford – Republican
  • Allen J. Davis – Republican

Seat B

  • Victor Iverson – Republican – Incumbent

County Attorney

  • Brock Belnap – Republican – Incumbent

County Clerk/Auditor

  • Kim Hafen – Republican – Incumbent

County Sheriff

  • Cory Pulsipher – Republican – Incumbent

School Board – nonpartisan race

District 4

  • Larene Cox – Incumbent

District 5

  • Kelly Wade Blake – Incumbent

District 6

  • David Stirland – Incumbent

District 7

  • Laura Hesson – Incumbent
  • Greg Brooks

