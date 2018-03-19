Candidates line up for 2018 federal, state and county races

St. George residents vote early in the 2016 general election, St. George, Utah, Nov. 4, 2016 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – Once again a plethora of candidates have filed to run for federal, state and county offices.

On the federal and state level, the majority of the races have two or more contenders vying for the coveted position of a retiring lawmaker, or seek to retain their office against challengers wanting to place them.

The fight for the Senate seat of retiring Sen. Orrin Hatch has by far the most candidates filed as 19, including former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney and St. George attorney Larry Meyers, contend to be Utah’s next senator.

Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, has filed for re-election as the representative of Utah’s 2nd Congressional District and faces challenges from two other Republicans, including St. George resident Mary Burkett, as well as two Democrats and two third-party candidates.

In state legislative races representing Southern Utah, the only race that has no challenger, according to Utah Elections Office, is House District 62. Rep. Travis Seegmiller, R-St. George, is the sole candidate.

Seegmiller filed to seek election for the position he was appointed to by District 62 delegates in the wake of former Rep. Jon Stanard’s abrupt resignation earlier this year.

Statewide, 119 Utah Democrats filed for 95 seats.

“This is an unprecedented number of candidates,” Utah Democratic Party officials said in a statement Thursday. “More than half of the candidates are women, people of color, and young people. The future of Utah is one where local representation is a priority instead of special projects and message bills.”

Of the eight legislative races in Southern Utah this year, four included Democratic challengers. Those are the races for House districts 68, 71 and 72 and Senate District 28.

As for state races in Iron and Washington counties, some incumbents are stepping down from office while others are running unopposed. With the exception of the county school board races that are nonpartisan, no Democrats are running in the county races.

In Iron County, Sheriff Mark Gower announced he won’t be seeking re-election, opening the way for four contenders to seek the position of the county’s top law enforcement officer. While the incumbents in some races are running unopposed, the majority will face challenges from within their own party.

With the exception of a Washington County Commission seat and a Washington County School Board seat, candidates who filed in several of the county’s races are running unopposed. Commissioner Zachary Renstrom has not filed to run for re-election, leaving four Republicans to contend. Among them is former St. George City Council member Gil Almquist, who previously ran for the County Commission in 2016.

List of candidates filed to federal, state and county races

United States Senate

Larry Meyers – Republican

Mitt Romney – Republican

Samuel B. Parker – Republican

Loy Brunson – Republican

Mike Kennedy – Republican

Tim Jimenez – Republican

Torrey Jenkins – Republican

Stoney Fonua – Republican

Alicia Colvin – Republican

Abe Lincoln Brian Jenkins – Republican

Joshua C. Lee – Republican

Jeremy Lewis Friedbaum – Republican

Jenny Wilson – Democratic

Jeff Dransfield – Democratic

Mitchell Vice – Democratic

Larry Livingston – Democratic

Reed C. Mccandless – Independent American

Tim Aalders – Constitution

Craig R. Bowden – Libertarian

U.S. House of Representatives

Chris Stewart – Republican

Mary Burkett – Republican

Ken Clark – Republican

Shireen Ghorbani – Democratic

Randy Hopkins – Democratic

Jan Garbett – United Utah

Jeffrey Whipple – Libertarian

Utah Senate

Senate District 28

Evan J. Vickers – Republican – Incumbent

Mark Chambers – Democratic

Utah House of Representatives

House District 62

Travis M. Seegmiller – Republican – Incumbent

House District 68

Merrill Nelson – Republican – Incumbent

Merle Travis Wall – Democratic

Warren Rogers – Independent American

Denyse Housley Cox – Libertarian

Kirk D Pearson – Constitution

House District 71

Mark S. Borowiak – Republican

Brad Last – Republican – Incumbent

Chuck Goode – Democratic

House District 72

Rex P Shipp – Republican

Zeno B. Parry – Democratic

Barry Evan Short – Libertarian

House District 73

Kelly Stowell – Republican

Phil Lyman – Republican

Marsha M Holland – Unaffiliated

House District 74

V. Lowry Snow – Republican – Incumbent

Daniel Holloway – Libertarian

House District 75

Walt Brooks – Republican – Incumbent

Keith R. Kelsch – Independent American

Michael A Gardner – Libertarian

Iron County

County Commission

Seat A

Michael Bleak – Republican – Incumbent

Fred C. Rowley – Republican

Seat B

Sam Brower – Republican

Paul Cozzens – Republican

Jennie Hendricks – Republican

Michelle Jorgenson – Republican

Stuart E. Bunker – Republican

County Attorney

Scott Gerratt – Republican – Incumbent

Matthew Calling – Republican

Chad Dotson – Republican

Scott Burns – Republican

County Clerk

Jon Whittaker – Republican – Incumbent

County Auditor

Dan Jessen – Republican – Incumbent

County Sheriff

Caleb Anderson – Republican

Kenneth K. Carpenter – Republican

David Evans – Republican

Del Schlosser – Republican

School Board – non-partisan race

Seat 4

Michelle Lambert

Seat 5

Harold Haynie

Dale M. Brinkerhoff

Washington County

County Commission

Seat A

Gil Almquist – Republican

Slade Wilson – Republican

Robert E. Ford – Republican

Allen J. Davis – Republican

Seat B

Victor Iverson – Republican – Incumbent

County Attorney

Brock Belnap – Republican – Incumbent

County Clerk/Auditor

Kim Hafen – Republican – Incumbent

County Sheriff

Cory Pulsipher – Republican – Incumbent

School Board – nonpartisan race

District 4

Larene Cox – Incumbent

District 5

Kelly Wade Blake – Incumbent

District 6

David Stirland – Incumbent

District 7

Laura Hesson – Incumbent

Greg Brooks

