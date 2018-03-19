Candidates line up for 2018 federal, state and county races

ST. GEORGE – Once again a plethora of candidates have filed to run for federal, state and county offices.
On the federal and state level, the majority of the races have two or more contenders vying for the coveted position of a retiring lawmaker, or seek to retain their office against challengers wanting to place them.
The fight for the Senate seat of retiring Sen. Orrin Hatch has by far the most candidates filed as 19, including former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney and St. George attorney Larry Meyers, contend to be Utah’s next senator.
Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, has filed for re-election as the representative of Utah’s 2nd Congressional District and faces challenges from two other Republicans, including St. George resident Mary Burkett, as well as two Democrats and two third-party candidates.
In state legislative races representing Southern Utah, the only race that has no challenger, according to Utah Elections Office, is House District 62. Rep. Travis Seegmiller, R-St. George, is the sole candidate.
Seegmiller filed to seek election for the position he was appointed to by District 62 delegates in the wake of former Rep. Jon Stanard’s abrupt resignation earlier this year.
Statewide, 119 Utah Democrats filed for 95 seats.
“This is an unprecedented number of candidates,” Utah Democratic Party officials said in a statement Thursday. “More than half of the candidates are women, people of color, and young people. The future of Utah is one where local representation is a priority instead of special projects and message bills.”
Of the eight legislative races in Southern Utah this year, four included Democratic challengers. Those are the races for House districts 68, 71 and 72 and Senate District 28.
As for state races in Iron and Washington counties, some incumbents are stepping down from office while others are running unopposed. With the exception of the county school board races that are nonpartisan, no Democrats are running in the county races.
In Iron County, Sheriff Mark Gower announced he won’t be seeking re-election, opening the way for four contenders to seek the position of the county’s top law enforcement officer. While the incumbents in some races are running unopposed, the majority will face challenges from within their own party.
With the exception of a Washington County Commission seat and a Washington County School Board seat, candidates who filed in several of the county’s races are running unopposed. Commissioner Zachary Renstrom has not filed to run for re-election, leaving four Republicans to contend. Among them is former St. George City Council member Gil Almquist, who previously ran for the County Commission in 2016.
List of candidates filed to federal, state and county races
United States Senate
- Larry Meyers – Republican
- Mitt Romney – Republican
- Samuel B. Parker – Republican
- Loy Brunson – Republican
- Mike Kennedy – Republican
- Tim Jimenez – Republican
- Torrey Jenkins – Republican
- Stoney Fonua – Republican
- Alicia Colvin – Republican
- Abe Lincoln Brian Jenkins – Republican
- Joshua C. Lee – Republican
- Jeremy Lewis Friedbaum – Republican
- Jenny Wilson – Democratic
- Jeff Dransfield – Democratic
- Mitchell Vice – Democratic
- Larry Livingston – Democratic
- Reed C. Mccandless – Independent American
- Tim Aalders – Constitution
- Craig R. Bowden – Libertarian
U.S. House of Representatives
- Chris Stewart – Republican
- Mary Burkett – Republican
- Ken Clark – Republican
- Shireen Ghorbani – Democratic
- Randy Hopkins – Democratic
- Jan Garbett – United Utah
- Jeffrey Whipple – Libertarian
Utah Senate
Senate District 28
- Evan J. Vickers – Republican – Incumbent
- Mark Chambers – Democratic
Utah House of Representatives
House District 62
- Travis M. Seegmiller – Republican – Incumbent
House District 68
- Merrill Nelson – Republican – Incumbent
- Merle Travis Wall – Democratic
- Warren Rogers – Independent American
- Denyse Housley Cox – Libertarian
- Kirk D Pearson – Constitution
House District 71
- Mark S. Borowiak – Republican
- Brad Last – Republican – Incumbent
- Chuck Goode – Democratic
House District 72
- Rex P Shipp – Republican
- Zeno B. Parry – Democratic
- Barry Evan Short – Libertarian
House District 73
- Kelly Stowell – Republican
- Phil Lyman – Republican
- Marsha M Holland – Unaffiliated
House District 74
- V. Lowry Snow – Republican – Incumbent
- Daniel Holloway – Libertarian
House District 75
- Walt Brooks – Republican – Incumbent
- Keith R. Kelsch – Independent American
- Michael A Gardner – Libertarian
Iron County
County Commission
Seat A
- Michael Bleak – Republican – Incumbent
- Fred C. Rowley – Republican
Seat B
- Sam Brower – Republican
- Paul Cozzens – Republican
- Jennie Hendricks – Republican
- Michelle Jorgenson – Republican
- Stuart E. Bunker – Republican
County Attorney
- Scott Gerratt – Republican – Incumbent
- Matthew Calling – Republican
- Chad Dotson – Republican
- Scott Burns – Republican
County Clerk
- Jon Whittaker – Republican – Incumbent
County Auditor
- Dan Jessen – Republican – Incumbent
County Sheriff
- Caleb Anderson – Republican
- Kenneth K. Carpenter – Republican
- David Evans – Republican
- Del Schlosser – Republican
School Board – non-partisan race
Seat 4
- Michelle Lambert
Seat 5
- Harold Haynie
- Dale M. Brinkerhoff
Washington County
County Commission
Seat A
- Gil Almquist – Republican
- Slade Wilson – Republican
- Robert E. Ford – Republican
- Allen J. Davis – Republican
Seat B
- Victor Iverson – Republican – Incumbent
County Attorney
- Brock Belnap – Republican – Incumbent
County Clerk/Auditor
- Kim Hafen – Republican – Incumbent
County Sheriff
- Cory Pulsipher – Republican – Incumbent
School Board – nonpartisan race
District 4
- Larene Cox – Incumbent
District 5
- Kelly Wade Blake – Incumbent
District 6
- David Stirland – Incumbent
District 7
- Laura Hesson – Incumbent
- Greg Brooks
