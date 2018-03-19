Last-minute left turn leads to rollover, DUI arrest

A car rests upside down following a rollover on Red Hills Parkway, St. George, Utah, March 19, 2018 | Photo by Joseph Witham, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A man was arrested Monday evening after rolling his car down an embankment on Red Hills Parkway.

St. George Police responded to the crash involving a white passenger car at the intersection of Red Hills Parkway and Cottonwood Springs Drive at 7:18 p.m.

“He was traveling eastbound on Red Hills Parkway. He estimated his speeds to be going about 50, maybe 60 mph,” St. George Police officer Jace Hutchings said.

“He decided at the last minute to take a left turn onto Cottonwood Springs Drive,” Hutchings said, “and didn’t make the turn in time.”

The car went off the road and rolled down a steep embankment, coming to rest upside down in a field below.

“He was able to take off his seat belt and exit his vehicle and walk up the hill,” Hutchings said.

Medical responders arrived to examine the driver, Hutchings said, but he had no visible injuries.

“We could smell the odor of alcohol coming from his breath when we spoke with him,” Hutchings said.

Police had the man perform a series of standardized field sobriety tests.

“Through those tests,” Hutchings said, “he indicated that he was too impaired under the influence of alcohol to safely operate his vehicle.”

The man was arrested and went to the hospital for medical clearance before being booked into jail.

“While I’m inventorying the car,” Hutchings said, “if I come across alcohol or something to that effect, that will most likely be an additional charge to the DUI.”

A wrecker was sent the scene to remove and transport the heavily damaged car to state impound.

