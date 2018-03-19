Daisy Nadine Spafard

Nov. 21, 1916 — March 17, 2018

Daisy Spafard, 101, left this earth on March 17, 2018, having lived more than a century in a world she embraced passionately. She was born in Buhl, Idaho, on Nov. 21, 1916, and moved to Salt Lake City in 1929, where she lived most of her life. She married her true love, David Spafard, and together they raised four children. She enjoyed her children and her home.

Daisy loved to travel and learn. She and David were members of the Utah Nature Study Society and went on many outings to study flowers and be in nature. Daisy loved to read and continued to read long after she could no longer travel.

She enjoyed her church and was a member of the Disciples of Christ Church in Salt Lake City. She and David moved to LaVerkin to retire and enjoyed exploring the red rocks.

Daisy is survived by her children: Jean Goode (Chuck), Shirley Giser (Stanley), John Spafard (Marshelle, deceased), Marsha Spafard (Dan Miller); her grandchildren: Alexis Redmond, and Nola Zarnstorff (Gregg); and her great grandchildren: Jennifer Leaf and Philip Redmond. She was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings, her husband and her daughter-in-law.

Daisy’s family wishes to thank Mom’s many caregivers at St. George Rehab, The Meadows, the hospice team at Integrated Senior Care, and the hospice team at Zion’s Way Hospice, as well as the Five County Association of Governments.

Funeral services

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, March 21, at 2 p.m. in the Tonaquint Cemetery, 1777 S. Dixie Drive, St. George.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

