39th annual St. George Art Festival combines artwork with pageantry, music and food

The 39th annual St. George Art Festival will take place March 30-31, 2018 in Town Square in downtown St. George, Utah, photo date not specified | Photo courtesy St. George Art Festival, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Featuring 110 nationally known artists working with almost every medium imaginable, two performing stages, a children’s art creation area and food for every taste, the 39th annual St. George Art Festival, taking place Easter weekend, will once again delight all ages.

The festival takes place March 30-31 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at the Town Square Park in downtown St. George and will showcase painters, potters, jewelers, photographers and sculptors in glass, bronze, steel and fabric.

The St. George Art Festival began 39 years ago showcasing the many artists who call St. George their home. This festival has regional appeal for both artists and festivalgoers.

Displaying thousands of original works of art, the festival is punctuated with pageantry, music and food and is known for consistently outstanding artwork.

According to a press release, the festival does all it can to send the message to artists that they are appreciated and valued guests.

“The St. George Art Festival … is recognized as one of the finest festivals in the west,” said Shane McAffee, St. George Leisure Services director,

The mild, sunny climate of St. George is particularly suited for this outdoor event. Artwork is displayed in booths designed individually by each artist.

The show offers cash awards for Best of Show, Best 2-D and 3-D and ribbons for all categories, and one artist’s work is selected each year to grace the following year’s poster. This featured artist receives a complimentary entry into the festival.

In addition to all the booths, a platform of craft projects, homemade musical instruments, games, puppetry, wild hairdos, face painting and entertainment will tackle the creative fancy of the younger artists in attendance.

The St. George Art Festival also celebrates the performing arts with continuous entertainment performed on two separate stages, and the aroma and distinctive flavors of ethnic food can be found throughout the show, including Native American, Greek, Mexican, Italian, Polynesian, American and many others.

Artists and visitors from out of the area are urged to make reservations for lodging well in advance. Several new hotels have been recently built to facilitate visitors to the area. For more information go to the St. George Area Tourism Office website.

The St. George Art Festival is produced by the City of St. George Leisure Services Department. For detailed information, maps and the 2018 artist lineup go to the St. George Art Festival website.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews