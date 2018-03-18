Stanford’s cancer research to be discussed at next Dixie Forum

Photos of Makelle Gardiner, Katherine Monday and Lincoln Nadauld courtesy of Dixie State University; chemotherapy administration photo by Brett Barrett, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Dixie State University’s Dixie Forum discussion Tuesday will feature Lincoln Nadauld, director of Cancer Genomics at Intermountain Healthcare, and two DSU students will present about their contributions to cutting-edge research taking place at Stanford University

Nadauld, along with DSU students Makelle Gardiner and Katherine Monday, will share information about current and developing therapies for cancer treatments from noon to 12:50 p.m. on March 20 in the Dunford Auditorium, located in the Browning Resource Center on the Dixie State campus. Admission is free, and the public is encouraged to attend.

The Dixie Forum presentation will dive into the details of Dixie State University and Dixie Regional Medical Center’s partnership with Stanford University to offer an internship program, in which Gardiner and Monday participated in last summer. Now in its fifth year, the opportunity allows Dixie State students to participate in undergraduate research at Stanford University each summer. During the paid internship, the students help pursue breakthrough discoveries that advance scientists’ understanding of the human body.

Lincoln Nadauld

Nadauld completed his clinical training and a postdoctoral fellowship in solid tumor genomics at Stanford University then remained on faculty at the Stanford School of Medicine, focusing on cancer genomics and personalized cancer medicine. He still specializes in cancer genomics with Intermountain Healthcare, where he is leading the clinical implementation of genomic-based cancer medicine.

Makelle Gardiner

Gardiner, a St. George native, earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from Dixie State and has been accepted to the University of Utah medical school, where she plans to continue her involvement in research as she trains to become a physician. Since gaining an interest in biology while taking a biotechnology course at Dixie High School, Gardiner has worked on research at the University of Utah, the University of Iowa and Stanford University.

Katherine Monday

Monday, a senior at DSU, is on track to complete a bachelor’s in biology with an emphasis in biomedical science and minors in chemistry and health psychology in May. As a member of the Dixie Pre-Medical Alliance, Monday spent a week in Haiti serving the children at New Life Children’s Home. She served as the organization’s vice president of academics last year and was selected for the DSU/Intermountain Best in Class Program.

Dixie Forum is a weekly lecture series designed to introduce the St. George and Dixie State communities to diverse ideas and personalities while widening their worldviews via a 50-minute presentation.

For its next installment March 27, Dixie Forum will host a panel discussion on the Lake Powell Pipeline.

For more information about the series see the Dixie Forum webpage or contact Dixie Forum coordinator John Burns at telephone 435-879-4712 or email burns@dixie.edu.

What: Dixie Forum lecture by Lincoln Nadauld, Makelle Gardiner and Katherine Monday: Contributions to cutting-edge research taking place at Stanford University.

When: Tuesday, March 27, at noon.

Where: Dunford Auditorium, located inside the Browning Resource Center on the Dixie State University campus.

Details: Free and open to the public.

