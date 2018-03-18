Dixie State University dental hygiene students advocate for Utahns’ oral health care

Dixie State University dental hygiene students visit the Utah State Capitol to advocate for Utahns’ oral health care, Salt Lake City, Utah, date not specified| Photo courtesy of Dixie State University, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Dental hygiene students from Dixie State University recently visited the Utah State Capitol to take part in this year’s legislative session and advocate for Utah citizens’ oral health care.

As part of the Utah Dental Hygienists’ Association Day, seniors from DSU’s program toured the capitol, met with licensed dental hygienists to learn about advocacy and convened with Reps. V. Lowry Snow and Brad Last to advocate for HB 460, Dental Hygienist Amendments.

“Getting the chance to interact with legislative members and having an influence on what’s going on in our state was an awesome experience,” DSU senior Karson Nillson said.

On the day prior to their visit to the capitol, DSU students competed in a poster presentation contest against Salt Lake Community College and Utah Valley University and won first place. Contest winners Adrianne Bennett and Sausha Ream each won $50 and an Oral B Electric Toothbrush for their poster presentation, “Zap Dry Mouth Goodbye,” a literature review of low laser level therapy to treat patients with dry mouth.

“It was a great opportunity to participate and present our information,” Ream said. “Working close with my partner Adrianne was such a fun experience, and winning was just icing on the cake.”

DSU Dental Hygiene students regularly contribute to the community by providing quality oral care, under faculty supervision, for a discounted price at the DSU Dental Hygiene Clinic. The clinic is open to the public, and hours are scheduled to coincide with each academic semester. Dental Hygiene students have extensive training and have demonstrated competency in clinical services. For appointments or more information, call 435-879-4900 or email the clinic.

