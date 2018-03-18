‘Chamber Connect’ to feature wrap-up of the 2018 legislative session

The Gardner Building on the DSU campus. Undated. | Photo courtesy Dixie STate University, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — After 45 days, legislators from Southern Utah successfully sponsored 20 bills that passed in the 2018 session, and several of them will be on-hand to discuss the bills in St. George Wednesday.

The St. George Area Chamber of Congress lobbied for Rep. Brad Last’s HB3, Appropriations Adjustments, which will allow Dixie State University to proceed with programming and design for a proposed science building.

The St. George Area Chamber of Commerce Community Action Committee, in conjunction with Dixie State University’s Institute of Politics, will facilitate Wednesday’s Chamber Connect.

Reps. V. Lowry Snow, Walt Brooks, Travis Seegmiller, Brad Last and Sens. Don Ipson and Evan Vickers will participate in a panel discussion to explain what bills they worked on during the Utah 2018 Legislature and which bills impact Southern Utah.

Event details