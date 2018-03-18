Gust blows shed 50 feet in Home Depot parking lot, pinning girl underneath

Home Depot employees remove wreckage after a storage shed on display was blown to the ground in Washington City, Utah, March 18, 2018 | Photo by Joseph Witham, St. George News

WASHINGTON CITY — A teenage girl was sent to the hospital after becoming trapped underneath a storage shed that landed on her during an apparent microburst in Washington City Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews from Washington City Fire Department were dispatched to the Home Depot store on Telegraph Street at 4:13 p.m. on report of the trapped patient.

“Witnesses described sudden high winds that passed through the area, which is believed to be a microburst,” Washington City Fire spokesman Julio Reyes said.

The gust lifted and moved two storage sheds that were on display approximately 50 feet, Reyes said.

One of the sheds struck the teenage girl and another person as they were walking to Walmart from Home Depot. The girl became pinned underneath the shed temporarily but was able get free before emergency crews arrived.

“She had injuries to her left side, including clavicle, arm and knee,” Reyes said.

She was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center by Gold Cross Ambulance for further evaluation and treatment.

The other person struck by the shed was treated and released at the scene.

The sheds had been on display near the Home Depot parking lot. The structures appeared to have become partly disassembled when they landed around a planter next to the Walmart parking lot.

Home Depot employees removed the pieces of the wrecked structures from the surrounding area.

At the time of this report, management at the Washington City Home Depot had not responded to St. George News’ request for comment on the incident.

Washington City Police also responded to the scene.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

