Mind Matters: Recognize the signs of suicidal behavior and then act, either for yourself or others

FEATURE — Suicide is now the 10th leading cause of death in the United States, having risen 24 percent over the last fifteen years, particularly among teenagers, and Utah is no different.
According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, suicide is the leading cause of death among individuals in Utah ages 10-24 and the second-highest cause of death among individuals ages 24-44. As suicide is becoming more prevalent, it is vital that individuals learn how to recognize the warning signs as well as how to react when someone becomes suicidal.
Know the warning signs of suicide
Knowing and paying attention to warning signs can be key to helping an individual in a mental health crisis. The following list from UtahSuicidePrevention provides a good reference of warning signs for individuals at risk for suicide.
- Increased substance use.
- No reason for living; no sense of purpose in life.
- Anxiety, agitation, inability to sleep or sleeping all the time.
- Feeling trapped – like there’s no way out.
- Hopelessness.
- Withdrawal from friends, family and society.
- Rage, uncontrolled anger, revenge seeking behavior.
- Acting reckless or engaging in risky activities, seemingly without thinking.
- Dramatic mood changes.
Take any suicide threat seriously and call 911 if you believe there is an immediate threat.
Be “QPR” trained
Many individuals are familiar with CPR and the Heimlich Maneuver – procedures designed to help individuals until emergency response personnel arrive on the scene of the medical crisis. QPR – Question, Persuade, Respond – was developed as a way to help individuals respond to those who are suicidal.
Reach4Hope, an organization based in Washington County, offers free two-hour trainings on QPR to individuals and organizations interested in learning how they could potentially save a life.
Reach4Hope was created in 2012 by Lynn Bjorkman, who saw the need for key organizations and community leaders to come together to address the issue of suicide. The organization strives to increase awareness and promote compassion and hope – as well as resources – to individuals in need, including those coping after the loss of a loved one.
Teresa Willie, a member of the Reach4Hope organization and a prevention specialist at Southwest Behavioral Center, said many individuals are afraid to ask their loved ones if they are suicidal.
“There is a fear that if the question is asked, it will only push the suicidal individual towards the act,” Willie said. “That is not so. Don’t be afraid to ask. If you know someone is suicidal, be straighforward. Ask about it. If the answer is affirmative, ask for more details.”
Willie suggests asking the following followup questions:
- Have you thought about how to do it?
- Do you have access to guns, medications or other items you could use to harm yourself
- Do you have a timeline to commit the act?
“If the answers are affirmative, the key is to act,” Willie said. “Persuade them to get help. Go with them to the ER if needed.”
Receive a free assessment for mental health
One resource available to individuals in the community is a free mental health assessment at the Southwest Behavioral Health Center. If you, or someone who know, is having a mental health crisis, they can receive this free assessment.
After this screening, they can either receive help from SBHC or be provided with a list of providers available to help them.
Use the Safe UT app
The University of Utah created an app called SafeUt that is available to students and their parents throughout Utah. It provides a 24/7 crisis line with licensed professionals through chats, texts and calls. It is also a confidential tipline that is linked to school administrators for bullying, threats, reports of violence and abuse. This free app is available on both the apple and android phone.
National Suicide Hotline
Finally, there is a national suicide hotline which provides free confidential support to those who are contemplating suicide, as well as family or friends of those contemplating suicide. The number for the hotline is 1-800-273-8255.
