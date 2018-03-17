SUV hauling trailer overturns on I-15 near Cedar City

Scene of a rollover involving a Toyota 4Runner hauling a camping trailer at mile marker 58 on Interstate 15, Cedar City, Utah, March 16, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News/Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — An SUV pulling a trailer crashed on northbound Interstate 15 at mile post 58 Friday afternoon.

Shortly after 3 p.m., the driver of a forest green Toyota 4Runner SUV hauling a camping trailer went off the right side of the interstate. The Toyota and trailer rolled down an embankment and came to rest along a row of pine trees. The Toyota ended up on its top, its roof flattened, with the demolished trailer on its side, still attached.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Ryan Bauer said none of the vehicle’s four occupants were seriously hurt. The two adults in the front seat had only minor cuts, and the two children in the back seat were unharmed.

“Everyone was wearing their seat belts, and no one went to the hospital,” Bauer said.

In the aftermath of the wreck, several people, including members of the family involved in the crash, were picking up items, transferring salvageable personal belongings to another vehicle. Crews from a local towing company used three tow trucks to winch the Toyota right-side up and transport it away from the scene shortly after 6 p.m.

The trailer was severely damaged, and the wreckage did not appear to be in a condition that it could be towed away on its own wheels.

Bauer said no citations were issued, but some investigation is ongoing.

This report is based in part on statements from law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: jrichards@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews