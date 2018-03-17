Police looking for vehicle involved in road-rage incident following 6-injury rollover

A Chevrolet Suburban sustains heavy damage following a rollover on Interstate 15, Juab County, Utah, March 16, 2018 | Photo courtesy of the Utah Department of Public Safety, St. George News

JUAB COUNTY — A road-rage incident on Interstate 15 south of Nephi Friday resulted in a rollover that injured six people. Police are looking for the driver of another vehicle believed to be involved in the incident.

Utah Highway Patrol responded to the incident involving a white Chevrolet Suburban and an unknown vehicle near mile marker 213 on southbound I-15 at 3:15 p.m.

“The driver of the Suburban was engaged in a road-rage incident with another driver,” UHP said in a statement.

At some point during the incident, the driver in the unknown vehicle “brake checked” the Suburban while the vehicles were in the outside lane, UHP said, causing the driver of the Suburban to swerve to the right to avoid rear-ending the other vehicle.

The driver of the Suburban lost control, swerved back to the left into the median then overcorrected, causing the vehicle to roll four times before coming to rest upright.

All six people in the Suburban were injured. Two occupants were critically injured, one of whom was flown to the hospital and the other transported by ground ambulance.

The other occupants suffered minor injuries. All but one of the occupants was wearing seat belts, according to UHP.

The driver of the other vehicle stopped initially but then left the scene, UHP said.

As of Saturday afternoon, the driver and vehicle have not been found, Utah Department of Public Safety authorities told St. George News.

The vehicle is described as a black Suburban or truck with partial Utah plate 7X0. It was driven by a bearded white male adult.

Anyone with information that could help police identify the driver or vehicle is asked to call UHP’s Richfield dispatch center at 435-896-6471.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

