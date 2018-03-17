Glen Ray Anderson

Feb. 11, 1939 — Feb. 25, 2018

Our amazing husband, dad, grandpa, uncle, brother and friend to all, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, surrounded by his loving family. He is finally free from the chains of Alzheimer’s. Alzheimer’s may have robbed him of many things, but his quick wit, humor, love and generosity never failed.

Glen was born on Feb. 11, 1939, in Payson, Utah, to Ernest and Jennie Anderson. Starting as a young teen, he was lovingly raised by Mary and Avard Boyce. Though never legally adopted he considered the Boyce Family his true family. He married Colleen Gwilliam, on Aug. 17, 1962, in Holladay, Utah. Together they raised their two children in Cottonwood Heights, Utah.

Glen started working for Western Airlines in 1968 and retired from Delta Airlines in 2004. He loved his airline family and the travel adventures his airline career afforded him. His family and friends are his love and pride. Classic cars, country music and a cup of coffee were his joy.

He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Colleen; daughter, Stefanie (Lt. Col. Retired, Hector L. Cruz); son, Jeff; and grandsons: Thomas and Chase Anderson and Andre Cruz. He is also survived by his brother, Donald Boyce; and a lifetime of extended family and friends.

A special heartfelt thank you to his special caregivers, who kept the last few months of his life, full of dignity, love, laughter, adventure and joy. Thank you to everyone who assisted Glen and his family on this long journey; your grace, patience, generosity and love will never be forgotten.

Celebration of Life