Police: Swerving driver triggers violent rollover, continues down interstate

Tan Chevrolet truck involved in a rollover on southbound Interstate 15 near Exit 13 Saturday afternoon, Washington City, Utah, March 17, 2018 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

WASHINGTON CITY — The driver and occupant of a pickup truck walked away from a rollover with minor injuries after the driver attempted to avoid an errant vehicle that swerved into his lane on Interstate 15 Saturday afternoon.

Officers and emergency personnel were dispatched to a single-vehicle rollover at 12:15 p.m. on southbound I-15 near the on-ramp of Exit 13 involving a tan Chevrolet pickup truck with two occupants.

Upon arrival officers found two men near the vehicle. Arriving EMTs checked them for minor injuries at the scene, but they declined transport to the hospital, Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Lars Gardner said.

While speaking with the driver of the truck, Gardner learned that the driver was heading south on I-15 when another vehicle began veering into his lane. He swerved to avoid colliding with the car, causing him to lose control of the truck.

The Chrevrolet spun around and careened off the inside shoulder of the interstate before rolling multiple times across the soft median. The truck then came to rest upside-down several yards from the roadway.

“It was one of those reactions that ended up costing him,” Gardner said.

The vehicle that triggered the crash did not pull over or attempt to check on the men after the crash, Gardner said, and the Chevrolet driver was unable to provide a detailed description of the vehicle.

“The other car just kept right on going,” Gardner said, “and it happened so fast that he wasn’t able to give us anything but a vague description.”

No citation was issued to the driver of the Chevrolet.

“This is one of those incidents where it truly was an accident,” Gardner said.

The truck sustained heavy damage after rolling numerous times and was later towed from the scene.

The truck’s occupants were properly restrained at the time of the crash, which Gardner said contributed to the fact that both men walked away with minor injuries.

Luckily both occupants were wearing their seat belts when the accident occurred, or we’d have an entirely different story here.

This report is based on statements from police and may not contain the full scope of findings.

