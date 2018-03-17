Subway shop lawsuit over wrongly accused worker dismissed

Composite image., St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A judge has dismissed a defamation lawsuit filed by owners of a Utah Subway shop where a worker was wrongly accused of drugging a police officer’s drink.

U.S. District Judge Dee Benson ruled Thursday that police in Layton did not implicate the store or imply it had been negligent.

The Layton Subway shop’s owners said police waited two months to disavow the allegations despite knowing blood and urine tests showed the officer had no drugs in his system.

The owners say they suffered $300,000 in losses after police claimed early tests showed THC and methamphetamine in the officer’s lemonade.

Lawyer Robert Sykes, who represents the shop owners, said he disagrees with the judge’s decision and said the police officers’ comments were defamatory.

He said his clients would decide next week whether to appeal.

Written by ASSOCIATED PRESS

