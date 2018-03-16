New interactive park, water feature coming to Santa Clara

An artist's rendering shows plans for Swiss Pioneer Memorial Park, Santa Clara, Utah | Rendering courtesy of Brad Hays, St. George News

SANTA CLARA — Plans are in the works for a new interactive park with a water feature in Santa Clara.

Swiss Pioneer Memorial Park will have a play field, water feature, bridges, boulder playground with sand, restrooms, pavilion and an “interactive trail,” said James Dotson, a representative for LandWORKS, the St. George company that helped plan the park.

Designs for the park, which will be located on the north end of Chapel Street, were presented to the Santa Clara City Council Wednesday.

“The park will kind of tell a story of some of the heritage and the water use (of Santa Clara),” Dotson said. “There can be interactive and interpretive panels along the trail that tell the history of Santa Clara.”

The bathrooms, pavilion and pump house will be made of stone that resemble the historic Jacob Hamblin home in Santa Clara, Dotson said. Plans also include fruit trees, nut trees and grapevines to be planted in the park. The interactive trail around the outside of the park will include boulder crossings of the water feature, balance beams, play obstacles and game tables.

Land for the park was donated to the city by the Stucki family. Construction of the park will cost the city $400,000.

Santa Clara Mayor Rick Rosenburg said he liked the design and the architecture of the park, and he’s looking forward to seeing it built.

“I really appreciate how the architecture is tied to the Jacob Hamblin home and the ideas for the park that were brought up,” Rosenburg said.

Councilman Herb Basso asked park designers to consider making sure the area around the water feature is not slippery “like the St. George splash pad is” at Town Square Park.

There are no plans for a parking lot on the site of the park, as there is street parking and parking across the street at a meetinghouse for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

A timeframe for construction of the park has not yet been set, as the design plans are still preliminary, said Brad Hays, Santa Clara parks and trails director.

Resources

See full plans and renderings for Swiss Pioneer Memorial Park by clicking here.

