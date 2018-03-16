Young Panthers win again; Dixie’s Vest throws another gem

Pine View's Dawson Staheli (6), Pine View vs. East, Baseball, St. George, Utah, Mar. 15, 2018, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – With a new head coach and a roster full of players new to varsity competition, Pine View wasn’t supposed to be very good this year. The four teams the Panthers have defeated so far this season would likely disagree.

Young Pine View won its fourth straight game with a late night contest against East at PVHS in the Southern Utah Spring Kickoff Tournament, while Hurricane and Cedar also won as part of that tourney. Dixie swept a pair of opponents to open the Kent Garrett Sunshine Classic, while Desert Hills opened the second weekend of the Summit Invitational by dropping a home game vs. Northridge. Canyon View won earlier this week against Enterprise.

Here’s a recap of the action:

Pine View 13, East 8

The famous line from “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” comes to mind when it comes to this Panther team, which continues to play solid baseball for new coach Glen MacLellan – “Who are those guys?!”

Using only a handful of players that had seen any varsity action, Pine View continues to play well against legitimate competition. After a season-opening tie (due to time constraints), the Panthers have reeled off four straight wins, with the Leopards of East being the latest victim.

“We came out swinging, putting up seven runs in the first inning,” MacLellan said. “Both pitchers did well and we had several hitters with multiple base hits.”

As the designated visitor in the game, Pine View scored seven runs in the top of the first inning and used a pair of pitchers to hold off East for the five-run victory. Roman Lafemina started the first-inning rally with a single and Dawson Staheli started the scoring with a sacrifice fly. But it was Weston Sampson who had the big blow, rapping a double in a bases-loaded situation for a three-RBI at-bat.

East actually scored two runs in the bottom of the second and five in the third to tie the game at 7-7. But the Panthers answered back with a four-run rally in the top of the fourth to seize the reins back from the Leopards.

It started with a walk by Tanner Staheli, and Dawson Staheli made it 8-7 with a triple to right field. Luke Green followed with an RBI double to deep center that scored Dawson Staheli and made it 9-7. The next batter, Jaeger Crosby, tripled off the fence in deep center to knock home Green and make it 10-7. Sampson completed the rally with a sac fly to bring home Crosby and make it 11-7.

Roman Lafemina doubled home a run in the fifth and Cody Riddle doubled and scored in the sixth to complete the scoring.

Ty Milne ended up getting the win in relief of Bridger Barney for PVHS. Staheli, Riddle, Sampson and Porter Dombrowski all had two hits for Pine View, which totaled 12 hits in the game. Sampson ended up with four RBIs.

Pine View continues in the Southern Utah Spring Kickoff Tournament Friday with home games against Boulder City (Nevada) at 4:30 p.m. and Sky View at 7 p.m. at Panther Field.

Hurricane 8, Timpview 6

Even though it was a close game throughout, the Tigers never trailed in picking up their third win of the season for new coach Shane Johanson.

Hurricane led 4-1, then saw the Thunderbirds rally to tie it. The Tigers then went up 7-4, only to see Timpview pull to within 7-6. An insurance run in the top of the sixth proved to be instrumental as Hurricane improved to 3-2 on the season.

Brian Long created a run in the first by walking, stealing second and third, and then scoring on a wild pitch for a 1-0 Tiger lead. It was 1-1 in the top of the second when Kyle Stevenson and Jeremiah Johnson opened with back-to-back singles. Stevenson scored on a sac bunt by Brigham Hirschi to make it 2-1 and Johnson came home on a fielder’s choice to make it 3-1. Rylee Kent’s sac bunt brought home another run and it was 4-1 after two innings.

The T-Birds tied it with two in the third and one in the fourth, but Hurricane rallied for three runs in the fifth. Long scored on a wild pitch and Kage Akipoleki singled home a run to make it 6-4. Akipoleki later came home on an error to make it 7-4.

THS cut it to 7-6 in the bottom of the fifth, but Isaac Blair walked and scored in the top of the sixth to ice the game for Hurricane.

Johnson had two hits to lead the Tigers, while Jagger Hadley got the win on the bump and Nate Horsley got the save with 1.2 perfect innings of relief.

Hurricane plays at home against South Summit at 5:30 p.m. and Green Canyon at 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Cedar 4, Boulder City (Nevada) 2

After an 0-5 start that included two one-run losses and two two-run losses, the Redmen finally squeaked out a close one against a team from southern Nevada.

The game, which was played at Pine View High and featured a couple of rain delays, saw the Eagles jump out to a 2-0 lead with a two-run rally in the top of the fourth.

The Redmen cut the lead in half in the bottom of the fifth and then put together a game-changing three-run rally in the bottom of the sixth.

Korby Myers and Bridger Bunnell had two hits for Cedar, with Myers ripping a triple and Markus Johnson pounding a double. Bunnell also pitched all seven innings for Cedar, allowing just four hits and two earned runs. He struck out eight batters.

Cedar plays again Friday at Pine View with an 11:30 a.m. game against Boulder City (Nevada).

Dixie 10, Springville 0

Dixie 14, Mountain View 2

In six games, all wins, the Flyers have now outscored their opponents 63-5, including four shutouts and five mercy-rule victories.

Sophomore left-hander Cooper Vest has been literally unhittable on the mound. In his two starts this season, thrown six days apart, Vest has pitched 10 innings and allowed no base hits. He missed the perfect game last week against Carbon by one defensive error, and he was equally masterful Thursday, allowing just a single base runner via a first-inning walk.

Vest struck out nine Red Devil batters Thursday. His offense gave plenty of support as Dixie scored a run in the second, four in the third, four in the fourth and one in the fifth to end the game. Hobbs Nyberg had three hits in that first game, while Tyson Fisher and Payden Harrah had two hits each. Chase Lundin started the scoring with a solo home run in the second inning.

In the late game, Dixie posted up eight runs in the bottom of the second inning to seize control of the game. The Flyers drew seven walks to go with three hits in that rally. Dixie added five more runs in the bottom of the third. The Flyers had five hits in that big rally, including a triple by Reggie Graff and a double by Tyson Miller.

Boston Miller and Brenden Blanchard teamed up for the win on the mound for Dixie, allowing three hits and two runs between them.

Tyson Miller had three hits and Harrah had two for the Flyers, who are 6-0 on the season. Dixie had nine hits and drew 10 walks in the victory.

The Flyers continue play in the Garrett Sunshine Classic Friday with a 2 p.m. game against Olympus and a 7 p.m. matchup with Fremont.

Northridge 6, Desert Hills 2

Dallen Turner was nearly perfect in picking up a win for the Thunder last week, but this time the Knights jumped on the DH hurler from the get-go. Turner allowed three walks and one hit in the first inning as Northridge lurched ahead 2-0 after a half-inning.

Trey Allred tripled and scored on an RBI by Blake Milne in the bottom of the first, but that would be the only offensive highlight for the Thunder until the seventh inning.

The Knights added to their lead with a run in the third and two more in the fourth to make it 5-1. A sixth-inning rally made it 6-1 as the Desert Hills bullpen couldn’t stop the bleeding. A Jaxton Reber single brought home Bronson Andrus in the seventh, but a double play ended the rally and the game for DH.

D-Hills, 4-1 on the season, managed just three hits in the game. The Thunder continue the Summit Invitational with a home game at 7 p.m. Friday night against Uintah.

Canyon View 10, Enterprise 2 (Tuesday)

Trevor Farrow was a perfect 5 for 5 at the plate with four RBIs in the Falcons win over the Iron County rival Wolves earlier this week.

All five hits were singles for Farrow, who led a 12-hit attack for Canyon View, which improved to 4-1 on the season.

Trace Harden pitched six shutout innings, allowing two hits and striking out 11 batter for the Falcons. Harden also had two hits at the plate, as did Joey Lambeth.

The Falcons scored three runs in the second inning, two off the bat of Farrow. He also had a two-run single in the seventh.

Canyon View battles Beaver Friday at 4 p.m. at CVHS.

Thursday’s Region 9 results

Pine View 13, East 8

Dixie 10, Springville 0

Dixie 14, Mountain View 2

Hurricane 8, Timpview 6

Cedar 4, Boulder City (Nev.) 2

Northridge 6, Desert Hills 2

Canyon View 10, Enterprise 2 (Tuesday)

Region 9 preseason records

Dixie 6-0

Snow Canyon 4-0

Pine View 4-0-1

Canyon View 4-1

Desert Hills 4-1

Hurricane 3-2

Cedar 1-5

Email: sports@stgnews.com

Twitter: @oldschoolag

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.