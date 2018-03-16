Veterans Park is getting a much-needed facelift, city officials say

A new pavilion being built at Veterans Park as a part of the park’s renovation. Work on the park is anticipated to wrap up near the end of April, Washington City, Utah, March 13, 2018 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

WASHINGTON CITY – Washington City’s Veterans Park is in the process of getting a much-needed facelift after decades of use, according to city officials.

The park, located at the corner of Telegraph Street and 100 East, was the city’s only park for many years, said Barry Blake, Washington City’s leisure services director. It has also been a popular site for many activities throughout the year.

“We have so many events and activities in that park,” Blake said.

Among the events held at the park and the neighboring Veterans Memorial Plaza include Memorial Day and Veterans Day activities, Pioneer Day, as well as annual Cotton Days events that celebrate the city’s heritage.

For the last six weeks, however, Veterans Park has seen use as a construction site.

The old pavilion and restrooms have been knocked down and the gazebo that once stood there has been relocated to the south side of the city offices nearby.

Now, in the middle of the work, a new pavilion is being built along with an outdoor kitchen structure, as is a new restroom facility.

“I think it’s very much needed,” Washington City Mayor Ken Neilson said of the park renovations, adding that the work is long overdue.

“Some of the structures that were there, like the pavilion and the restrooms, they needed to be upgraded,” he said.

Upgrading the park has been a part of the city’s plans for 20 years now, Blake said. The city just hadn’t been able to move on those plans until recently due to funding constraints, he said.

Revenues the city collects from impact fees can only be applied to new construction and can’t be put toward upkeep or upgrades for pre-existing infrastructure. Instead, funds applied to the park’s renovations are coming from the RAP tax that county voters passed in 2014.

“This is phase one of many phases,” Neilson said, adding there are plans to redevelop the block that Veterans Park and the nearby city offices sit on. Those plans, like installing new park playground equipment and splash pad for example, are a while off yet.

“It’s a work in progress,” Neilson said.

Work on the park is expected to wrap up in time for the 2018 Cotton Days festivities set for the end of April.

“I think it’s fantastic,” Neilson said of the project. “I just remember as a kid playing there. All our activities were there, and celebrations are, and we can continue to have those there. The new facilities that will be made available to us are so much better.”

Blake also said he believes Washington City residents will like the new look and facilities at the park.

“I think people will love it,” he said. “It’s been needed. This park has been a special place.”

