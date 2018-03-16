Left-turn crash injures 3 in Hurricane

Three people were injured when a 2002 Volkswagen Beetle collided with a gold 2000 Oldsmobile Intrigue while making a left turn on State Street, according to Hurricane City Police, Hurricane, Utah, March 16, 2018 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

HURRICANE – Traffic on State Street through Hurricane slowed to a crawl in both directions Friday due to a left-turn collision that injured three people.

Hurricane City Police officers and others responded to the report of a crash at the intersection of 1580 East and State Street around 2:53 p.m., Hurricane Police officer Jeff Adams said.

What the officers encountered was a silver 2002 Volkswagen Beetle and gold 2000 Oldsmobile Intrigue sitting in the left-turn lane and left eastbound lane on the road. Both vehicles had sustained heavy front-end damage.

Preliminary investigation into the crash points to the driver of the eastbound Volkswagen, a 53-year-old woman, attempting a left turn northbound onto 1580 East from the turning lane on State Street. While doing so, the Volkswagen collided with the westbound Oldsmobile driven by a 64-year-old woman, Adams said.

The vehicles collided and came to rest where police found them soon after.

Due to debris spread across the road, traffic was blocked, but eventually began to flow, albeit slowly, around the crash as it was directed onto the shoulder by police. As the debris was cleared, a single lane on either side was reopened to traffic.

The drivers, plus a woman who was a passenger in the Oldsmobile, were taken to Dixie Regional Medical Center with unspecified injuries by ambulance by Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue, Adams said.

Both vehicles were eventually towed away and the scene was cleared by around 4 p.m.

Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation into the crash, Adams said, no citations had been issued yet.

The Utah Highway Patrol also responded to the crash.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

