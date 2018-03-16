May 19, 1920 – March 13, 2018

Mae R. Wilder, 97, passed away March 13, 2018, in Cedar City, Utah. She was born in Red Cap, now Arcadia (Vernal area), Utah, on May 19, 1920, to Argyle Wimmer and Silva Jane Snyder Roper. She was the fourth of eight children born to Argyle and Silva. Her husband, William F. Wilder, parents, and all of her siblings preceded her in death.

She is survived by her four children: Dale George Wilder, Joan Young, William Curtis Wilder and Susan Jones. She is also survived by her niece, Luella Porter, who (for most of Luella’s growing up years) Mae had raised as part of her own family.

She lived a long and productive life, two months shy of 98. She found great joy in her family, including children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all of her family.

Mae had a career as a licensed vocation nurse. She was also a dedicated member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She held many church positions and served a mission with her husband, William F. Wilder, in the Atlanta Georgia Temple. She was dedicated to family history, having worked tirelessly for most of her life in doing research and submitting names for temple work.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 17, at 11 a.m. at the Metcalf Mortuary Chapel, 288 West St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah.

A visitation will be held Saturday, prior to services, from 9:30-to-10:30 a.m. at the mortuary.

Interment will be at the St. George City Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Metcalf Mortuary online.