St. George man allegedly caught stealing Santa Clara man’s tools

ST. GEORGE — A St. George man was arrested Wednesday morning after allegedly breaking into a utility trailer in Santa Clara and stealing construction tools located inside.

William Frank Owen, 25, was charged with third-degree felony theft along with two class B misdemeanors for possession of burglary tools and criminal mischief involving intentional damage to property, according to information filed by the Washington County Attorney’s Office.

Owen used bolt cutters to cut the locks off a parked utility trailer with the intent of committing theft, according to a probable cause statement filed by the Santa Clara-Ivins Police Department in support of the arrest.

The owner of the trailer notified police after reportedly watching Owen take construction tools from the trailer and place them in a backpack, the report states.

When Owen was apprehended by police on North Lava Cove Drive just before 9 a.m. Wednesday, he admitted to breaking into the trailer to steal the tools, the arresting officer wrote in the sworn statement.

Owen was arrested and transported to the Washington County Purgatory Correctional Facility. He remains in police custody as this report publishes and is scheduled to appear before Judge John Walton in 5th District Court Monday.

According to Utah Court documents, Owen has a criminal history involving theft and drug-related offenses.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

