MISSING: Police ask public’s help in finding missing St. George teen

ST. GEORGE — Police are asking the public’s help Friday in locating a 15-year-old boy reported missing in St. George.

Toby Manning, of St. George, was last seen March 11 near Gentry Drive, according to a statement issued by the St. George Police Department.

Manning is believed to be staying with friends but is considered a runaway, police said.

Anyone with information about Manning’s whereabouts is asked to call the St. George Police Department at 435-627-4300.

Description of Manning:

Name: Toby Manning.

Age: 15 years old.

Ethnicity: White.

Height: 5 feet, 3 inches.

Weight: 112 pounds.

Hair color: Brown.

Eye color: Blue.

Complexion: Fair.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

