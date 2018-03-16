MISSING: Police ask public’s help in finding missing St. George teen

ST. GEORGE — Police are asking the public’s help Friday in locating a 15-year-old boy reported missing in St. George.
Toby Manning, of St. George, was last seen March 11 near Gentry Drive, according to a statement issued by the St. George Police Department.
Manning is believed to be staying with friends but is considered a runaway, police said.
Anyone with information about Manning’s whereabouts is asked to call the St. George Police Department at 435-627-4300.
Description of Manning:
- Name: Toby Manning.
- Age: 15 years old.
- Ethnicity: White.
- Height: 5 feet, 3 inches.
- Weight: 112 pounds.
- Hair color: Brown.
- Eye color: Blue.
- Complexion: Fair.
This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.
