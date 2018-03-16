Do you recognize these men? Police ask public’s help in fraud case

St. George Police released these photos Friday showing two suspects wanted for questioning in a fraud investigation, St. George, Utah, March 2018 | Photo courtesy of the St. George Police Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The St. George Police Department is requesting the public’s help Friday in identifying two suspects wanted for questioning in an active police investigation.

Detectives are looking for information that may help identify the two individuals captured in surveillance footage shown in this report below.

The men are wanted in connection to a fraud incident at Walmart located at 2610 Pioneer Road, according to the St. George Police Department.

Anyone who recognizes either of the two individuals in the photos is asked to call the St. George Police Department at 435-627-4330 and reference incident 18PI00033.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

