74-year-old man drives car 100 feet off roadway into ravine

A 74-year-old man ends up 100 feet off the road in a ravine after having a medical episode while driving on state Route 59 near milepost 16, Washington County, Utah, March 16, 2018 | Photo by Kimberly Scott, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A 74-year-old man was transported to the hospital Friday morning after crashing his car during a medical episode and ending up 100 feet off the roadway in a ravine.

At approximately 9:20 a.m., emergency responders received a report of the single-vehicle crash on state Route 59 at milepost 16 near Apple Valley, Washington County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ed Keil said.

Witnesses told authorities that the man passed their vehicle traveling north, Keil said, and they saw him go off the right side of the road before overcorrecting, coming back across both lanes of traffic and jumping off the road into the ravine.

The man, who reportedly told responders he was experiencing a diabetic episode, sustained minor facial injuries from hitting his head on the steering wheel, Keil said, adding that he was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George due to having very low blood sugar.

Read more: Dramatic Bluff Street crash raises the question: Does ‘I blacked out’ release driver from fault?

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: kscott@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.