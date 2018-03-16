7-year-old St. George girl’s nose bitten off by dog

Grace, a 7-year-old girl from St. George, is undergoing multiple surgeries after her nose was bitten off by a dog, photo location and date unspecified | Photo courtesy of Grace's Medical Fund GoFundMe page, St. George News

Ed. note: Some readers may consider the photo or details contained in this report to be graphic in nature. Reader discretion is advised.

ST. GEORGE — A 7-year-old girl has undergone multiple surgeries after her nose was bitten off by a dog Saturday.

The girl, named Grace, was playing at a friend’s house in St. George when a Labrador Retriever knocked her down and bit her nose off, according to her family.

“She has a very long road ahead,” the girl’s mother, Destiny Mampel, told St. George News of the ordeal. “My heart has been ripped out of my chest.”

The girl was taken to Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George where she underwent emergency surgery and was later transferred to a hospital in Salt Lake City where she will undergo additional medical procedures to rebuild her nose, according to a GoFundMe account established by Amy Adams on behalf of the family.

Grace will have her second surgery next week in Salt Lake City, according to the family’s update, which states:

This will be a big procedure and the second of many. They will have to take a piece of cartilage from her rib to rebuild her nose plus take a skin graft from her forehead to cover the damaged part.

The “Grace’s Medical Fund” GoFundMe page had garnered $1,890 from 50 people by Friday evening.

The much-needed and appreciated donations will go toward Grace’s medical expenses, Adams said, as well as helping the family travel back and forth between St. George and Salt Lake for an indefinite amount of time between surgeries.

The 7-year-old girl’s family said Grace is an animal lover and even wishes for the dog that took her nose to be OK.

“She said she’s just mad at the dog (because) all she wanted to do was give it loves,” Mampel said. “She also said she wishes the dog would have just bit her leg or something else.”

After the attack, the dog was placed at the St. George Animal Shelter where it will be quarantined for 10 days to be checked for rabies or any other complications, police said. After that period, the dog may be returned to its owner.

