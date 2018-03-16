Police: Failure to clear windshield causes collision with parked car

Scene of a collision involving a Toyota Corolla and a parked Kia Spectra on 500 South near 100 West, St. George, Utah, March 16, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A driver who police said failed to properly clear off her windshield Friday morning drifted to the side of the street and collided with a parked car on 500 South.

Neither the driver nor her infant son were injured in the collision, which triggered multiple airbags in the front and on both sides of the car.

Officer Dave McDaniel of St. George Police Department said the incident occurred shortly before 10 a.m., when the driver of a dark gray 2009 Toyota Corolla was traveling east along 500 South, just past 100 West.

“Her windows were completely fogged up, and she didn’t take the time, unfortunately, to clear the windows before she left her house, because she couldn’t see out,” McDaniel said. “She kind of drifted over and collided with this parked car.”

The other vehicle, an unoccupied light-metallic colored Kia Spectra passenger sedan, was parked along the curb on the south side of 500 South at the time of the collision. The Kia sustained damage to its rear end.

McDaniel said the 22-year-old driver of the Toyota received a citation for driving with window obstruction, along with improper lane travel.

“You have to make sure your windows are defrosted. If they have ice or fog or anything, they have to be clear before you go driving,” McDaniel said. “It does cause several accidents a year here, usually in the morning hours because in St. George, it warms up enough that by 10 or 11 (a.m.). everything’s clear.”

The Toyota sustained sufficient front-end damage to be towed from the scene. As her car was being towed, the driver walked back to her nearby home carrying her baby, who appeared to have slept through the entire ordeal.

Police said both the driver and baby were properly restrained at the time of the collision, with the child fastened in a rear-facing carrier safety seat. Another woman believed to be the driver’s mother arrived on scene shortly afterward, providing comfort and assistance to the driver while police investigated.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

