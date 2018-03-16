Bayer recalls Alka-Seltzer products due to ingredient mislabeling

Bayer Alka-Seltzer Plus products subject to product recall | Image courtesy of Bayer, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Some Alka-Seltzer products produced by Bayer are being recalled due to ingredients of the medication not matching what’s described on the product label.

The voluntary recall was issued Thursday and includes certain Alka-Seltzer Plus packages sold only at Walmart, CVS, Walgreens and Kroger stores, including Smith’s Food and Drug, any time after Feb. 9.

The products have been available over-the-counter at the Southern Utah locations of the aforementioned stores.

The ingredients listed on the front sticker of the carton may potentially be different from the ingredients listed on the back of the carton.

“This may lead consumers to ingest a product to which they may have an allergy or anaphylactic reaction, an ingredient which may be contraindicated for their medical condition or they intend to otherwise avoid,” Bayer said in a news release.

While there is potential for serious health consequences, the company said it had not received any complaints about adverse health effects as of Thursday.

The Alka-Seltzer Plus products subject to the recall are intended to temporarily relieve symptoms associated with cold and flu, such as cough, congestion, fever and mucus.

Affected products purchased after the Feb. 9 recall range can be identified by the Bayer Logo on the lower left corner of the package’s front panel.

If the logo has an orange or green background, it is included in the recall. Products with a gray logo are not included.

Bayer is notifying retailers and is arranging for return of all recalled product.

Management at the Smith’s Marketplace on Mall Drive in St. George told St. George News the Bayer Alka-Seltzer products have been removed from store shelves.

Consumers who purchased packages of Alka-Seltzer Plus that are being recalled should stop using the product and contact Bayer with questions, to report any issues experienced or for instructions about how to receive a refund at 800-986-0369, Monday-Friday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. MDT.

Consumers should contact their physician or health care provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using the product.

Consumers may also report adverse reactions or quality problems to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program.

