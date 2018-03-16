Firefighters, police respond to lingering gas emission

Santa Clara/Ivins Fire Department responds to a propane leak reported at Lightfoot’s Fuel Center & Convenience Store, Santa Clara, Utah, March 16, 2018 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

SANTA CLARA — Firefighters and officers responded Friday when a propane leak was reported at a Santa Clara gas station.

Shortly after 8:30 a.m., the St. George Communications Center received a call reporting the leak at Lightfoot’s Fuel Center & Convenience Store at 2275 Santa Clara Drive.

The propane was reportedly leaking from the large tank near the gas pumps.

Officers and firefighters found “a small amount of liquid propane on the concrete,” Santa Clara/Ivins Fire Chief Dan Nelson, said.

Natural gas is lighter than air and tends to rise, while most other flammable gases have higher vapor densities and tend to move downward, he said, so the amount discovered near the tank may not be the best indicator of the amount lost during the leak.

The tank’s valves were shut off and the immediate area was evacuated as a safety precaution, Nelson said, adding that “there was still a little pressure in the line leaking out.”

While inspecting the tank, Nelson detected a possible gasket failure which could have caused the leak, but that’s “a possible cause,” he said.

Fire crews checked the tank and line for other potential hazards, and double-checked that the valves were turned off before clearing the scene.

Santa Clara/Ivins Fire Department responded with two engines and 10 firefighters, while multiple Santa Clara/Ivins police officers responded to cordon off the scene.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

