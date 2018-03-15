TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

SOUTHERN UTAH  The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Hollie talk about their weekend picks:

Entertainment

  • Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo | Admission: $20-$75 | Location: DSU Burns Arena, 700 E. 400 South, St. George.
  • Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m.; Saturday matinee, 2 p.m. | “Daddy Longlegs” | Admission: $17-$23 | Location: Brigham’s Playhouse, 23 N. 300 West, Washington City.
  • Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | “Best of Broadway” | Admission: $17-$21 | Location: St. George Opera House, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
  • Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | Cedar City Junior Ballet: “The Secret Garden” | Admission: $10 | Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
  • Saturday, 3 p.m. PDT | St. Patrick’s Day Party with Corn Beef and Cabbage | Admission: TBD; fundraiser for local food bank | Location: Beaver Dam Bar and Station, 401 Old Highway 91, Beaver Dam, Arizona.
  • Saturday, 7 p.m. | “Peter Pan Jr.” | Admission: $5 | Location: Cedar City Children’s Musical Theatre Rehearsal Building, 1579 N. Main St., Cedar City.
  • Saturday, 7 p.m. | Enoch Orchestra | Admission: Free; donations appreciated | Location: The Historic Old School Library, 4763 N. Santa Fe Trail, Enoch.
  • Saturday, 7 p.m. | Billy Dean in Concert | Admission: $10-$45 | Location: Ebenezer’s Barn and Grill, 110 E. Center St., Bryce Canyon City.
  • Saturday, 8:30 p.m. PDT | U2 Tribute | Admission: $15-$35 | Location: CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada.

  • Friday, 10:30 a.m. | Story Time | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Washington City Branch, 220 N. 300 East, Washington City.
  • Friday, 11 a.m. | Toddler Time With Mrs. Mann | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, St. George Branch, 88 W. 100 South, St. George.
  • Friday, 11 a.m. | Moms n’ Tots Playtime | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Hurricane Branch, 36 S. 300 West, Hurricane.
  • Saturday, 9-11 a.m. | Kittens and Coffee | Admission: Free | Location: Best Friends Visitor Center, 235 S. 100 East, Kanab.

  • Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. | Best Expo Ever | Admission: $5 | Location: Dixie Center St. George, 1835 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
  • Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, Ivins.
  • Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Cedar Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IFA Country Store, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City.
  • Saturday, 9 a.m. | Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IG Winery, 59 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
  • Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Best Expo Ever | Admission: $5 | Location: Dixie Center St. George, 1835 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.

  • Friday, 3 p.m. | Food Pantry | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.
  • Sunday, 12:30 p.m. | Sunday Feast | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.

  • Friday, 6:30-9 p.m. | Lisa Mac | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
  • Friday, 6:30 p.m. PDT | Pre St. Patty’s Day Party with Joe Sherman and Company | Admission: No cover | Location: Beaver Dam Bar and Station, 401 Old Highway 91, Beaver Dam, Arizona.
  • Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Josh Larsen | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
  • Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Josh Warburton | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen, 233 W. Center St., Kanab.
  • Saturday, 4-8 p.m. | Mason Cottam Trio | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Last Chair Saloon, Brian Head Ski Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head.
  • Saturday, 6:30-9 p.m. | St. Patty’s Day with Dick Earl | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
  • Saturday, 7-9 p.m. | Jake Barrett | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
  • Saturday, 7 p.m. MDT | St. Paddy’s with Josh Warburton, Jon Stone and Byron Owens | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Juniper Ridge Restaurant and Saloon, 2631 Highway 89, Fredonia, Arizona.
  • Saturday, 9 p.m. | Less Than Lucid | Admission: TBD | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
  • Sunday, noon to 2 p.m. | Lisa Mac | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.

NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.

