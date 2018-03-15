TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Hollie talk about their weekend picks:
Weekend events | March 9-11
Art
- Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Featured Artist Reception: Jenna Lineweaver | Admission: Free | Location: Arrowhead Gallery, 68 E. Tabernacle, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Frontier Homestead Exhibits | Admission: $2-$4 | Location: Frontier Homestead State Park Museum, 635 N. Main St., Cedar City
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | St. George Art Museum Exhibits | Admission: $1-$3 | Location: St. George Art Museum, 47 E. 200 North, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Southern Utah Art Guild “Spring Fling” Art Show | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliff Gallery, City Commons Building, 220 N. 200 East, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Casting of Michelangelo’s “Pieta” | Admission: Free | Location: Sears Art Museum Gallery, DSU Eccles Fine Arts Center, 225 S. 700 East, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Arrowhead Gallery | Admission: Free | Location: Arrowhead Gallery, 68 E. Tabernacle, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. | Southern Utah Museum of Art Exhibits | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, Southern Utah University, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
- Sunday, 2-6 p.m. | Casting of Michelangelo’s “Pieta” | Admission: Free | Location: Sears Art Museum Gallery, DSU Eccles Fine Arts Center, 225 S. 700 East, St. George.
Education/enlightenment
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Sheep to Shawl | Admission: $4 | Location: Frontier Homestead State Park, 635 N. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 6-8 p.m. | Spring Equinox Sunset at Parowan Gap | Admission: Free | Location: Parowan Gap Petroglyphs.
Entertainment
- Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo | Admission: $20-$75 | Location: DSU Burns Arena, 700 E. 400 South, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m.; Saturday matinee, 2 p.m. | “Daddy Longlegs” | Admission: $17-$23 | Location: Brigham’s Playhouse, 23 N. 300 West, Washington City.
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | “Best of Broadway” | Admission: $17-$21 | Location: St. George Opera House, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | Cedar City Junior Ballet: “The Secret Garden” | Admission: $10 | Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 3 p.m. PDT | St. Patrick’s Day Party with Corn Beef and Cabbage | Admission: TBD; fundraiser for local food bank | Location: Beaver Dam Bar and Station, 401 Old Highway 91, Beaver Dam, Arizona.
- Saturday, 7 p.m. | “Peter Pan Jr.” | Admission: $5 | Location: Cedar City Children’s Musical Theatre Rehearsal Building, 1579 N. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 7 p.m. | Enoch Orchestra | Admission: Free; donations appreciated | Location: The Historic Old School Library, 4763 N. Santa Fe Trail, Enoch.
- Saturday, 7 p.m. | Billy Dean in Concert | Admission: $10-$45 | Location: Ebenezer’s Barn and Grill, 110 E. Center St., Bryce Canyon City.
- Saturday, 8:30 p.m. PDT | U2 Tribute | Admission: $15-$35 | Location: CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada.
Family
- Friday, 10:30 a.m. | Story Time | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Washington City Branch, 220 N. 300 East, Washington City.
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Toddler Time With Mrs. Mann | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, St. George Branch, 88 W. 100 South, St. George.
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Moms n’ Tots Playtime | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Hurricane Branch, 36 S. 300 West, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9-11 a.m. | Kittens and Coffee | Admission: Free | Location: Best Friends Visitor Center, 235 S. 100 East, Kanab.
Food/crafts/vendors
- Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. | Best Expo Ever | Admission: $5 | Location: Dixie Center St. George, 1835 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, Ivins.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Cedar Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IFA Country Store, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IG Winery, 59 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Best Expo Ever | Admission: $5 | Location: Dixie Center St. George, 1835 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
Fundraisers/community service
- Friday, 3 p.m. | Food Pantry | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.
- Sunday, 12:30 p.m. | Sunday Feast | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.
Music
- Friday, 6:30-9 p.m. | Lisa Mac | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Friday, 6:30 p.m. PDT | Pre St. Patty’s Day Party with Joe Sherman and Company | Admission: No cover | Location: Beaver Dam Bar and Station, 401 Old Highway 91, Beaver Dam, Arizona.
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Josh Larsen | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Josh Warburton | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen, 233 W. Center St., Kanab.
- Saturday, 4-8 p.m. | Mason Cottam Trio | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Last Chair Saloon, Brian Head Ski Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head.
- Saturday, 6:30-9 p.m. | St. Patty’s Day with Dick Earl | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 7-9 p.m. | Jake Barrett | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 7 p.m. MDT | St. Paddy’s with Josh Warburton, Jon Stone and Byron Owens | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Juniper Ridge Restaurant and Saloon, 2631 Highway 89, Fredonia, Arizona.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. | Less Than Lucid | Admission: TBD | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Sunday, noon to 2 p.m. | Lisa Mac | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 10 p.m. | Off The Cuff Comedy | Admission: $5 | Location: Off the Cuff Comedy, 913 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Friday-Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Luck of the Irish Party with DJ Vexify | Admission: TBD: $2 beers | Location: FireHouse Bar, 1476 W. Sunset Blvd., St. George.
Outdoor/active
- Friday, 5-8 p.m. | Feeling Lucky 5K and Youth Races | Admission: $12-$20 | Location: Kanab Middle School, 690 S. Cowboy Way, Kanab.
- Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Star Party | Admission: Free | Location: Parowan Library, 16 S. Main St., Parowan.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Shamrock Your Socks Off 10K | Admission: $40 | Location: Ivins City Park, 55 N. Main St., Ivins.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Georg Hartlmaier Classic | Admission: $10 | Location: Brian Head Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head.
- Saturday, 10:30 a.m. | Cedar Breaks Guided Snowshoe Hike | Admission: Free; advanced registration required | Location: Meet at Brian Head Mall by Brian Head Sports, Highway 143 | Telephone: 435-586-9451 ext. 4428.
- Saturday, 1-3 p.m. | St. Patty’s Parkour Competition | Admission: $15-$25 | Location: Bushido Parkour Ninja Fitness, 1450 W. Industrial Road, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 6-8:30 p.m. | Up in the Night: An Introduction to Bats | Admission: Free; advance reservation required; state park fees may apply | Location: Snow Canyon State Park | Telephone: 435-628-2255.
NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.
Have a tip for something happening next weekend?
Send us the details to be considered for next weekend’s TGIF!
• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •
Email: hreina@stgnews.com
Twitter: @STGnews
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.