Trucks smash into each other on Red Hills Parkway as one crosses median

ST. GEORGE – A collision on Red Hills Parkway Wednesday evening sent one man to the hospital and stymied eastbound traffic while responders deal the crushed-metal aftermath.

Around 6:40 p.m., St. George Police officers were sent to a segment of Red Hills Parkway where a white 2005 Toyota Tundra and red 2006 GMC Sierra had slammed into each other. The crash occurred the east side of the Dixie Rock as the road turns northward.

Prior to the crash, the Toyota was eastbound and the GMC was westbound, with both traveling in the lanes closest to the median between them, St. George Police officer Lona Trombley said.

The collision occurred when “the Toyota hit and crossed up and over the concrete median into the westbound lane, hitting the GMC,” Trombley said.

Both trucks had heavy front-end damage from the collision.

The driver of the GMC, a 23-year-old man, was injured and transported to the Dixie Regional Medical Center by Gold Cross Ambulance. The driver of the Toyota, a 30-year-old man, also complained of injuries but was not transported to the hospital by ambulance.

“The driver of the Toyota was cited for improper lane travel,” Trombley said.

After the ambulance carrying the 23-year-old male left the scene, the weather became increasingly unfriendly as a trickle of rain turned into heavy rainfall with a brief run of sleet that was quickly replaced by more rain.

Traffic in the eastbound lanes on Red Hills Parkway was slowed with occasional stops as St. George Police officers and tow truck drivers worked to clear the scene. The crash site was cleared by 7:10 p.m.

The St. George Fire Department also responded to the scene.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

