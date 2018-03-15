Woman dies following T-bone collision in Hurricane

Stock image, St. George News

HURRICANE — A woman died after suffering critical injuries in a T-bone collision Thursday on state Route 59.

Hurricane Police responded to the incident involving a Nissan Xterra and a Nissan Frontier near mile marker 21 on SR-59 at approximately 2:05 p.m.

The 25-year old woman driving the Xterra was northbound on SR-59 when she left the roadway for an unknown reason, Hurricane Police officer Ken Thompson said.

The woman re-entered the roadway where she overcorrected, Thompson said, landing the Xterra in the southbound lane in front of oncoming traffic.

“She was almost sideways to traffic and was T-boned by the Nissan Frontier,” Thomson said.

The driver of the Xterra was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center in extremely critical condition and later died at the hospital. Her name has not yet been released by police.

The two occupants of the Frontier were transported to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Everyone involved were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, Thompson said. Additional factors, such as why the woman initially left the roadway and the speed of either vehicle are still under investigation.

Both vehicles sustained heavy damage and had to be towed away from where they came to rest in the road, causing SR-59 to be blocked in both directions for approximately 30 minutes.

Hurricane Valley Fire District and Utah Highway Patrol also responded to the crash.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

