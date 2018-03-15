Come find out what’s coming to the old Maverik building on St. George Boulevard

A boy in awe of a burger at Morty's Cafe | Image courtesy of Morty's Cafe, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A vacant building on the corner of St. George Boulevard and University Avenue is undergoing renovation to make way for a new restaurant, and the public is invited learn more at an open house Friday evening.

Morty’s Cafe, a popular burger joint that started in Logan, will be opening in St. George this summer.

“We’re renovating the old Maverik building that’s there and turning it into a nice burger cafe,” owner Preston Parker said.

Parker and other restaurant management personnel will be at the open house on location, 702 E St. George Boulevard, Friday from 6-8 p.m.

“We’re announcing our plan and our timeline and introducing ourselves to the community,” Parker said.

Everyone is invited to attend and ask questions. Refreshments will be provided.

For more information, visit the Morty’s Cafe St. George Facebook page.

Event details

What: Morty’s Cafe Public Social.

When: Friday, March 16, 6-8 p.m.

Where: 702 E St. George Boulevard, St. George.

Cost: Free.

