Weaver, Allen head Region 9’s all-region girls basketball team

File photo shows Region 9 MVP Japrix Weaver of Cedar getting fouled by Snow Canyon's Tylei Jensen, Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 9, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News/Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Region 9’s all-region high school girls basketball team has been announced. The 17 players chosen were selected by coaches’ vote.

Region champion Cedar High, which finished with a 12-2 record, had four players honored on the all-region team, as did runner-up Hurricane, which finished 8-4 in region play. Cedar was eliminated in the state playoff quarterfinals, but Hurricane won its first three playoff games and advanced to the 4A title game, where it fell to champion Salem Hills, 57-35.

Cedar sophomore guard Japrix Weaver was voted the most valuable player of Region 9. She led the region in scoring with an average of 13.2 points per game and also led her team in rebounds and assists.

Weaver suffered a serious knee injury in practice a few days after Cedar’s opening-round playoff win over Bear River, and the Lady Reds then lost their next playoff game to Salem Hills, 58-48.

The region’s most valuable defensive player award went to Pine View’s Saraven Allen, a senior guard who averaged 1.6 steals per game, in addition to scoring 10.5 points per game.

The remaining players on Region 9’s all-region team for 2017-18 are as follows:

First team

Jayden Langford, Hurricane

Dream Weaver, Cedar

Claire Newby, Pine View

Tylei Jensen, Snow Canyon

Carley Davis, Cedar

Second team

Sina Tapasa, Dixie

Kylee Stevens, Hurricane

Madi Hirschi, Hurricane

Katelyn Philips, Desert Hills

Madi Clark, Desert Hills

Honorable mention

Logann Laws, Cedar

Jordan Nielson, Canyon View

Alexa Christensen, Hurricane

Joslyn Bundy, Dixie

Hallie Remund, Snow Canyon

Email: jrichards@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews