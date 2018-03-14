Weaver, Allen head Region 9’s all-region girls basketball team

Written by Jeff Richards
March 14, 2018
File photo shows Region 9 MVP Japrix Weaver of Cedar getting fouled by Snow Canyon's Tylei Jensen, Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 9, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News/Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Region 9’s all-region high school girls basketball team has been announced. The 17 players chosen were selected by coaches’ vote.

Saraven Allen of Pine View is guarded by Cedar’s Japrix Weaver during Cedar’s 52-41 victory, Cedar City, Utah, Feb. 8, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News/Cedar City News

Region champion Cedar High, which finished with a 12-2 record, had four players honored on the all-region team, as did runner-up Hurricane, which finished 8-4 in region play. Cedar was eliminated in the state playoff quarterfinals, but Hurricane won its first three playoff games and advanced to the 4A title game, where it fell to champion Salem Hills, 57-35.

Cedar sophomore guard Japrix Weaver was voted the most valuable player of Region 9. She led the region in scoring with an average of 13.2 points per game and also led her team in rebounds and assists.

Weaver suffered a serious knee injury in practice a few days after Cedar’s opening-round playoff win over Bear River, and the Lady Reds then lost their next playoff game to Salem Hills, 58-48.

The region’s most valuable defensive player award went to Pine View’s Saraven Allen, a senior guard who averaged 1.6 steals per game, in addition to scoring 10.5 points per game.

The remaining players on Region 9’s all-region team for 2017-18 are as follows:

First team
Jayden Langford, Hurricane
Dream Weaver, Cedar
Claire Newby, Pine View
Tylei Jensen, Snow Canyon
Carley Davis, Cedar
Second team
Sina Tapasa, Dixie
Kylee Stevens, Hurricane
Madi Hirschi, Hurricane
Katelyn Philips, Desert Hills
Madi Clark, Desert Hills
Honorable mention
Logann Laws, Cedar
Jordan Nielson, Canyon View
Alexa Christensen, Hurricane
Joslyn Bundy, Dixie
Hallie Remund, Snow Canyon

Email: jrichards@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

Leave a Reply