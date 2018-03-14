Nielson RV helps local woman with financial challenges from cancer

Katie Leavitt of Nielson RV hands a check to Charlotte Myers to assist in her fight against her cancer. St. George, Utah, Friday, March 9, 2018 | Photo courtesy of Nielson RV, St. George News

FEATURE — Nielson RV handed Charlotte Myers and her four small children a check for $5,300 on March 9. Nielson RV had set a goal to contribute $100 for every RV sold in February to help Charlotte with her financial challenges arising from her battle with cancer.

“What a great feeling to know this money will help this young family,” said Katie Leavitt, general manager of Nielson RV. “Charlotte is battling breast cancer and is determined to beat it. We are so grateful to be able to support her.”

At the start of the year, Nielson RV’s owner Scott Nielson and Leavitt decided they wanted to start helping members of the community.

“We looked at several opportunities to donate to large corporations, but we wanted to keep it in the community where it is needed the most,” Nielson said.

Nielson RV is looking for members of the community that need help. They have decided that several times throughout the year they will donate to the local community.

“We wish we could help everyone, as there is so much pain and hurt out there. We will do what we can to help.” Nielson said. “We really want to contribute and help make a sizeable donation to the communities in Southern Utah.”

Earlier in the year, Nielson RV also donated $2,000 to Charlotte Myers’ Gofundme account.

In addition, Nielson RV will be a major sponsor for the Miles 4 Myers Race to Beat Breast Cancer, which will be held May 12 from 7-11 a.m. at the Crosby Family Confluence Park in St. George. For more information on the event and to sign up click here.

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews