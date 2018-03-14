‘Sheep to Shawl’ at Frontier Homestead State Park offers a living history experience

Children are taught knitting at Frontier Homestead State Park, Cedar City, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Frontier Homestead State Park, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Offering attendees a journey through the step-by-step process of taking wool from the sheep’s back to yours, artisans will provide a living history from “Sheep to Shawl” Saturday at Frontier Homestead State Park in Cedar City.

Demonstrations with live animals will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be fun with the whole family.

Visitors will have the opportunity to touch and feel the sheep before and after their annual haircut. Shearing demonstrations will be given hourly starting at 10:30 a.m. and running until 1:30 p.m.

Besides shearing, other demonstrations include washing, carding, spinning and dyeing wool. Knitting and weaving will be available to participate in. The public is invited to enjoy the activities and visit with the talented craftspeople. Cost is $2 per person or $5 per family. Friend’s Group members are free with membership card.

Event details

What: “Sheep to Shawl.”

When: Saturday, March 17, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Frontier Homestead State Park, 635 N. Main St., Cedar City.

Details: Call 435-586-9290 for more information.

