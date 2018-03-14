Dixie State University to celebrate ‘Diversity Week’

Jessica Cox will be the featured speaker during Dixie State University's "Diversity Week." Cox is the world's first armless pilot. Location, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Dixie State University, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Offering the community a variety of diversity learning and engagement opportunities, Dixie State University will celebrate “Diversity Week” from March 19-23.

“Diversity Week is a time where we all get together as students, faculty, staff and community members to celebrate the many different cultures here on campus,” Joshua Jenks, a member of the Multicultural & Inclusion Center Student Council, said.

Hosted by the university’s Offices of Student Inclusiveness, which includes the Disability Resource Center, International Student Services, Multicultural & Inclusion Center, Veteran Student Success Center, LGBTQ Resource Center and Women’s Resource Center, Diversity Week features a wide range of events that explore and celebrate diversity. All events are open to the community and residents are encouraged to attend.

To start the week, the university will host a screening of “Right Footed,” a film about Jessica Cox, the world’s first armless pilot, holder of a Guinness World Record and disability rights activist. Hosted in preparation for Cox’s keynote address later in the week, the viewing will be held at 6 p.m. on March 19 in the Dunford Auditorium of the Browning Resource Center on campus.

A veteran student panel will lead a discussion and answer questions at noon on March 20 in the Gardner Living Room. At 6 p.m., “Mr. DSU International,” showcasing international students’ talents and traditions, will be held in the Gardner Ballroom.

To help the university provide student diversity ambassadors with scholarships, a fundraising event will be held March 21. The “Multicultural Celebration,” featuring cultural representations from DSU students, will take place at 6 p.m. in the Eccles Fine Arts Center. The evening will open with a silent auction at 4 p.m. Admission to the celebration is $5.

On March 22, Dixie State’s Institute of Politics & Public Affairs’ Pizza & Politics forum will address race relations and power in America. The forum is set to take place at noon in the Gardner Living Room. That evening, Cox will deliver a motivational address about conquering physical and mental barriers with fearlessness at 6 p.m. in the Eccles Concert Hall.

Diversity Week will come to a close on March 23 with an opportunity to learn about different cultures by tasting homemade food. Offering samples of international cuisine, “Taste Around the World” will be held from noon to 2 p.m. on the Gardner North Lawn.

