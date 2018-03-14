Fire at St. George residence causes $20,000 in damages

Emergency crews respond to a fire in a detached garage of a home on the 1300 West block of 540 North, St. George, Utah, March 14, 2018 | Photo courtesy of Brian Stock, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Officials are working to determine the cause of a fire that caused approximately $20,000 worth of damages Wednesday afternoon at a residence in St. George.

At approximately 12:26 p.m., emergency crews were dispatched to a fire at a home on the 1300 West block of 540 North after multiple calls were made to 911 reporting a structure fire, St. George Fire Battalion Chief Robert Hooper said.

First units arriving on scene found heavy smoke and fire showing from a detached garage at the residence, Hooper said.

“There were two RVs that were located close by in a neighbor’s lot, but they were not damaged by the fire,” Hooper said. “We were able to get it out pretty quickly.”

While the cause of the fire is yet to be determined, officials estimate damages at approximately $20,000 in content and structural damage.

“(The residents) had used the detached garage as a recreation room or a hangout-type area and it had some furniture and some heaters in it,” Hooper said. “They had suspected they might have left a heater on at the time.”

Four engines, one ladder and 20 firefighters responded to the scene, along with members of the St. George Police Department and Gold Cross Ambulance.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

