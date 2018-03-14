Feb. 23, 1932 — March 10, 2018

Our dad Deon Connell closed his beautiful blue eyes for the last time in the early morning hours of March 10, 2018.

He was the first-born child to Christian and Matilda Turnbeaugh Connell, on Feb. 23, 1932, in Washington, Utah, and was a lifelong resident of Washington County.

He married our sweet mother, Raeola Imlay of Hurricane, Aug. 1, 1953. They had 59 wonderful years together until her passing on Sept. 10, 2012. With their lives as one, they brought three children into the world, and were the owners and operators of the Utah Monument Company for the last 54 years. Dad was a hard worker all of his life, always holding down two jobs, and was never “semi-retired” for too long.

He enjoyed fishing in Kolob and hunting in Pinto, where he built the family cabin. Every day after he retired for the last time, he would make is his way to McDonald’s for coffee with his crew of friends that were always trying to solve the world’s problems. And he always looked forward to going to his meetings twice a week with his lifelong friends. The one thing dad loved was telling stories of his past and to visit with everyone that stopped by or he ran into.

He is survived by his children Mike Connell (Koie), St. George; Karen Creagh (Tom), Las Vegas, Nevada; Gary Connell, St. George; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; brothers, Cleo of Alamo, Nevada, Guy of Las Vegas, and Larry of Alamo. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, sister Barbara (Bonnie), brother Robert (Bob) and infant sibling Faye.

The family would like to give special thanks to Dixie Hospice and nurses Cindy, Georgia and Amy for their kind and loving care.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 17, at 11 a.m. at the Spilsbury Mortuary Chapel, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George.

There will be a viewing prior to services from 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Interment will take place in the St. George City Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

