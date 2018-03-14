Multiple offenses follow when 2 vehicles collide on State Street

Silver Chevrolet HHR sustains significant damage during crash on State and Main streets, Hurricane, Utah, March 14, 2018 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

HURRICANE — A two-vehicle crash at a busy intersection in Hurricane Wednesday was set in motion when a driver ran a red light, a violation he was cited for, along with other alleged offenses.

Officers and emergency personnel were dispatched to the intersection of State Street and Main Street for the crash involving a brown Ford pickup truck driven by a 50-year-old man and a silver Chevrolet HHR passenger car, Hurricane Police officer Ken Thompson said.

The Ford was southbound on Main Street and the Chevrolet was westbound on State Street as both approached the intersection. The Ford continued through the intersection on a green light and was struck by the Chevrolet after the driver ran a red light.

The driver’s side of the Ford was struck during impact, which spun both vehicles across the roadway.

While investigating the crash, officers discovered that the 20-year-old man in the Chevrolet was driving on a suspended license that was also alcohol-restricted and then found an open container of alcohol in the vehicle as well, Thompson said.

Both vehicles were extensively damaged and later towed from the scene and both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

No injuries were reported.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: cblowers@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews