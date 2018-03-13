Police: Bystanders save child from drowning at clubhouse pool

The pool at Oasis Palms Luxury Apartment Community where a six-year-old girl fell into the water and had a close call with drowning, St. George, Utah, March 13, 2018 | Photo by Spencer Ricks, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A six-year-old girl had a close call with drowning Tuesday while swimming at a pool at an apartment complex in St. George.

The girl was submerged for an extended period of time before bystanders pulled her out and performed “lifesaving measures” on her at about 5 p.m., St. George Police Sgt. Wade Johnson said. She was swimming in a pool at a clubhouse at Oasis Palms Luxury Apartment Community, located at 260 N. Dixie Drive.

A Gold Cross ambulance transported the girl to the hospital.

“I think she was breathing on her own (when she was transported),” Johnson said. “She was hooked up to all the medical stuff.”

The reason why the girl being submerged for so long is still being investigated by police, he said.

The St. George Fire Department also responded to the scene.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, parents can help prevent their children from drowning by supervising them around water, installing barriers around a pool, or teaching the child how to swim properly. About one in five people who die from drowning are children 14 and younger, according to the CDC.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

