Spring break indecision? Take the road trip of a lifetime

BLANDING — Utah spring break participants can take the road trip of a lifetime during San Juan County’s Spring Break Challenge, which is an opportunity to not only experience the breathtaking, natural sights of Monticello, Blanding, Bluff and Mexican Hat, but to win prizes.

The challenge, which runs through March 31, consists of collecting stamps at 12 locations, starting at Monticello, moving along U.S. Route 191 to U.S. Route 163 (Arizona border to Bluff Scenic Byway) and ending at Monument Valley. Driving along these highways, participants will see and experience stunning desert landscape with rock spires, freestanding rocks and more.

“San Juan County is known as a Utah hidden gem, with unbelievable sights,” Natalie Randall, director of San Juan County Economic Development and Visitor Services said. “This Spring Break Challenge is set up to allow travelers to experience the best attractions in the area that they may never have heard of before.”

Twelve organizations and businesses in San Juan County have teamed up to sponsor the Spring Break Challenge. Stamp cards can be picked up from several of the contributing organizations, including Edge of the Cedars, Bluff Fort, Frontier Museum, Blanding Visitor Center, Discovery Center and Goulding’s Lodge.

Once a stamp card is filled, it can be returned to any of the organizations and locations. Spring break participants who return their stamp cards will be entered in a drawing for the chance to win prizes, including gift cards, food certificates, rafting tours and more. Winners will be announced April 5.

The Spring Break Challenge runs throughout March when the majority of spring breaks are held in Utah. It provides the chance to travel along and stop at some of the most beautiful sights and best attractions in Utah, including state parks, national monuments, museums and more.

Some of the contributing organizations are offering either free or reduced entrance fees during the challenge. The 12 stamp locations can be found below. To learn more about San Juan County and this event, click here.

Stamp locations, contributing organizations

Monticello

Canyon Country Discovery Center — Free children admissions with paid adult admission

The Monticello Welcome Center/Frontier Museum

Blanding

Edge of the Cedars State Park Museum — Free children admissions with paid adult admission

Nations of the Four Corners

The Blanding Visitor Center/Museum

Kane Gulch Ranger Station

Natural Bridges National Monument

Bluff

Bluff Fort

Sand Island Campground

Hovenweep National Monument

Mexican Hat

Goosenecks State Park — $2.50 admission per car for challenge participants

Monument Valley

Goulding’s Lodge

