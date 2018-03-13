Utah Boy Scouts hope to pass the 20 million meals collected mark with annual food drive

Boy Scouts are collecting food for the Utah Food Bank and ask your help. Undated. | Images courtesy of the Utah Food Bank, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Utah Food Bank and its partner agencies across the state are working with the Boy Scouts of America to help fight hunger statewide during the 32nd annual Scouting For Food drive.

Scouts started going door-to-door across the state Monday to distribute reminders to Utah residents. Anyone interested in participating is encouraged to fill any bag or box with nonperishable food items to leave on their doorstep by 9 a.m. on Saturday, when Scouts will return to pick up the food donations.

This food drive comes at a critical time when supplies at Utah Food Bank and emergency food pantries are beginning to thin following the holiday season.

This effort has provided the equivalent of over 18 million meals since 1997 alone, and Scouts hope to hit the 20 million meal mark with this year’s efforts. If every household in Utah donates at least two cans of food, Scouts may be able to reach this important milestone.

All donations will be delivered to Utah Food Bank, regional food banks and emergency food pantries statewide. Alternatively, donations can be dropped off at your local food pantry or at the Utah Food Bank southern distribution center, located at 4416 River Road in St. George.

Residents who receive door hangers as reminders may also support the Scout’s efforts financially by taking their door hanger to any Smith’s Food & Drug Store between March 16-19, where they can donate at check stands.

“The food these Scouts will be collecting will have a great impact on the one in six Utah kids at risk of missing a meal today, many of whom are classmates or friends of these Scouts,” Ginette Bott, Utah Food Bank Chief Development Officer, said. “It is so rewarding to see the Boy Scouts of America, the Utah National Parks Council, the Trapper Trails Council, the Great Salt Lake Council, and the Utah National Guard all working together to help fight hunger within their own communities. You can’t tell if someone is hungry just by looking at them—they look a lot like you and me, and they need our help.”

Donated food should be commercially packaged (nonglass), nonperishable and nutritious items (ideally low-sodium and low-sugar items). High-demand food items include beef stew, chili, peanut butter, boxed meals, canned meats and canned fruits and vegetables.

