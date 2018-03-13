3 schools in Utah will receive a fitness center free: How you can help

Image courtesy of natgovfit.org, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — Continuing his goal of ending childhood obesity, Jake Steinfeld, chairman of the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils, has selected Utah for its 2018 Don’t Quit fitness campaign. The foundation will deliver a state-of-the-art Don’t Quit Fitness Center to three schools for demonstrating leadership in getting and keeping their students fit.

The nomination process is open through April 6. Anyone can nominate a school by clicking here.

“Childhood obesity is a serious problem that can follow a child into adulthood,” Steinfeld said. “I’ve declared war on this preventable disease and I’m inspired to see elected leaders like Governor (Gary) Herbert immediately jump on board to join the battle and welcome us into his state. Every state leader that I’ve met with recognizes that obesity is neither a Democrat nor Republican issue, it’s a kids issue and all have vowed to do everything possible to help.”

TuffStuff Fitness International provides all of the fitness equipment, which is manufactured in the United States. The foundation’s goal is to build a nation of the fittest, healthiest kids in the world.

“So far we’ve delivered Don’t Quit Fitness Centers in 24 states and Washington, D.C., and the response from students, teachers and communities has been unbelievable,” Steinfeld said. “Kids are excited about working out and being physically active and, as a result, their academic performance and self-esteem has skyrocketed. Now, Utah schools have an opportunity to make a change that will have a lasting impact on kids well into their future.”

Physical activity and exercise are shown to help prevent and treat more than 40 chronic diseases, enhance individual health and quality of life and reduce health care costs. In schools, studies show that physical activity improves academic achievement, increases confidence and self-esteem, reduces discipline problems, cuts absenteeism and fosters better interpersonal relationships.

“I am grateful for this opportunity for our schools,” Herbert said. “Health and wellness are key to both success and happiness, and we want to help our students to establish habits that will give them bright and strong futures.”

The National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils program will make its way into all 50 states in the coming years. Each fitness center is financed through public/private partnerships with companies like The Coca-Cola Company, Anthem Foundation, Wheels Up and Nike, and does not rely on taxpayer dollars or state funding.

“I have witnessed firsthand the positive impact fitness centers have had on students and their communities,” Steinfeld said. “When you provide schools with the tools and inspiration, you’ll be amazed by the changes that take place.

“Our children are our most precious resource and by providing them with a strong foundation in health and fitness, we can feel confident that they’ll excel beyond their wildest dreams.”

For more information about the foundation or to download a nomination form, click here.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews